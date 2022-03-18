patch released today (17) reduces rewards

The patch 1.07 of Gran Turismo 7, released this Thursday (17), has been generating criticism among players. That’s because the update drastically reduces event credit rewards, reinforcing the appeal of microtransactions and increasing grind time for those looking to get more expensive vehicles.

According to Polyphony Digital, the measure would be applied to adjust “the rewards for events within the ‘World Circuits’ according to driving time and difficulty”. In this way, 16 circuits had their awards changed, with cases of reduction in more than 50% of the total value obtained previously.

The drop in total rewards, despite not having occurred on all tracks — there was a large increase in credits on the World Touring Car 800 — generated dissatisfaction in the community. That’s because critics point to a way to force consumption of microtransactions in order to stimulate spending on PS Store credit packs.

Currently, the PlayStation digital store has four credit sales modes. By accessing it, players can redeem from 100 thousand to two million in in-game coins, with package values ​​ranging from R$ 13.50 to R$ 104.90.

Compared to Gran Turismo Sport, vehicles in Gran Turismo 7 cost up to eight times more. Thus, the new title update is expected to make it difficult to acquire valuable cars, forcing players to stay in events and game modes for longer.

“Streaming Mode” and more in Gran Turismo 7 patch

Despite the bad news, patch 1.07 added vehicle configuration improvements, mission progress blocking fixes, and audio system tweaks via “Streaming Mode”. The update makes it possible to configure sound during lives, hiding licensed soundtracks and preventing music copyright strikes. Click here to learn more.