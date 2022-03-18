Personal, wife and homeless: understand the story that ended up in the police

The personal trainer (standing) was desperate to find his wife having sex with the beggar. Credit: Reproduction

Since the beginning of the week, a police report involving a couple and a homeless person in the Planaltina region, in the Federal District, has been taking over social media and the news. Security cameras recorded the moment when personal trainer Eduardo Alves, in fury, attacks the homeless man after catching him having sexual intercourse with his wife in a car.

The images show Eduardo hitting the vehicle and trying to open the car doors. When he did, Eduardo beat up the 48-year-old homeless man. Since then, the Civil Police began to investigate the story. The personal alleges that the wife was a victim of rape. The homeless man claims that the relationship was consensual.

HOW DID THINGS HAPPEN?

The case took place on Wednesday night (9), in Jardim Roriz, in Planaltina, in the Federal District. In the incident report, it is stated that the 33-year-old wife went out with her mother-in-law to try to help the homeless person, however, during the journey, they separated.

As his wife did not return, personal trainer Eduardo Alves went out to look for her. On the way, he found the woman’s car parked and, as he approached, he saw her companion having sex with the homeless man.

Personal trainer Eduardo Alves and his wife. Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Security cameras recorded the moment when the husband began to attack the man, already outside the vehicle. Eduardo knocked the homeless man to the ground, threw punches and kicks.

The Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) was called to respond to the incident, initially reported as a rape situation. To the military, those involved presented conflicting information about what happened.

WHAT ABOUT THE STREET?

The homeless man was taken to the hospital, as was Eduardo. The two were injured during the fight. The woman also underwent medical attention as she was in shock. The three were taken to the Planaltina Regional Hospital, by the Military Fire Department of the DF, which was called to the place where the aggressions took place.

The personal trainer was then released. Photos, on social networks, show a person who would be the homeless person hospitalized, but the Planaltina Regional Hospital has not confirmed if it is him, nor the health status of the homeless person, or if he remains hospitalized.

HAVE YOU BEEN ARRESTED?

Those involved were taken to the 16th Police Station in Planaltina. Eduardo testified and was released, as were his wife and homeless man. Afterwards, they were all released. Eduardo Alves told the police that he thought his wife was being raped by the homeless man. In the statement, he also stated that the woman faces psychological problems.

WOMAN’S AUDIOS

In the audio that circulates on social media, attributed to the woman, she said that, initially, she was approached by the homeless man, who asked for money. As she didn’t have one, he asked to see a bible that her husband, Eduardo Alves, had given her.

Then, according to her audios, the homeless man asked for a hug, and the two got into the woman’s car. She said that the man started to caress her foot, and that he told them to go somewhere else.

x personal trainer’s wife “I took the cigarette from his hand and said: you will not smoke anymore […] because you are already cured. And then I already saw him as Eduardo [marido], You know? I was no longer seeing him as God. Then I took the cigarette out of his hand and threw it in the trash. He said: shall we talk? And I said: let’s go”

According to the audios of the personal trainer’s wife, at that moment, she decided to arrange a meeting with the homeless man, at the Planaltina bus station. The woman also says, in the recordings, that she went to the agreed place and that she waited for the man to arrive.

When he arrived, she explains that the two got into the vehicle and had sex with her consent. The woman further claimed that she saw “images of her husband and God” in the homeless man, and that she had not ingested drugs or alcohol.

WIFE’S MENTAL HEALTH

This Thursday (17), Eduardo went public for the first time and commented on the case involving him, his wife and the homeless person. Concerned about the woman’s mental state, he urged people to stop sharing “content offensive against the wife’s honor”.

“I see that the facts have been transmitted in an erroneous way, and, at the moment, the concern should be her health, even because she is hospitalized”, says the personal trainer, in an excerpt published by the G1 portal.

The personal trainer claims that the woman “suffered sexual violence by a homeless person” – despite his wife having admitted, in audio and to the police, that the sex was consensual. He also urged people to empathize with the delicate situation.

INVESTIGATION

The case remains under investigation at the 16th Police Station in Planaltina. The Civil Police did not inform the investigative line, which is confidential.

With information from O Globo, G1 and UOL