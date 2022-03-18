PlayStation starts Mega March sale on PS Store

Sony announced today, March 16, the start of its latest PlayStation Store promotion. During the March Mega, players will be able to find games for PS4 and PS5 with discounts on the platform’s official store.

The official PlayStation blog post offers a link to the promotion, but not every game that appears in the selection is discounted. Possibly the page is still being updated at the time of writing this post, or some games were included by accident.

Some highlights from Sony’s own staff are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – from BRL 279.90 to BRL 111.96 for PS4 and PS5

FIFA 22 – from BRL 338.90 to BRL 135.56 on PS5 or BRL 298.60 for BRL 89.67 on PS4

Back 4 Blood – from BRL 299.99 to BRL 149.99 on PS4 and PS5

deathloop – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 149.95 on PS5

It is worth mentioning some other highlights too, with interesting prices:

dead by daylight – from BRL 149.50 to BRL 59.80 on PS4 and PS5

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – from BRL 229.99 to BRL 57.49 on PS4

borderlands 3 – from BRL 349.90 for 104.97 on PS4 and PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – from BRL 238.90 to BRL 59.72 on PS4 and PS5

battlefield 2042 – from BRL 298.90 to BRL 149.45 on PS4

the Sims 4 – from BRL 158.99 to BRL 19.07 on PS4

It Takes Two – from BRL 198.90 to BRL 79.56 on PS4 and PS5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – from BRL 299.90 to BRL 149.95

The Mega March promotion starts today, the 16th, and runs until the end of the month, the 30th of March. Players will also be able to find discounts on DLCs and other extra content.

In parallel, the PS Store still maintains its Essentials and PlayStation Indies promotions, promising up to 75% off various titles.