Poodle returns to top 5 most popular dog breeds after 25 years

The American Kennel Club released this week the races of dogs most popular of 2021. The darling of the North American list is the Labrador, which has maintained its position for 31 consecutive years. The institution justifies the dog’s favoritism for its temperament and versatility.

But the surprise is at the fifth place on the list. For the first time in nearly 25 years, the poodle has returned to the top of the rankings. The animal was very popular between 1960 and 1982, but eventually gave way to other breeds.

The top 10 favorite breeds are as follows: Labrador, French Bulldog, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Poodle, English Bulldog, Beagle, Rottweiler, German Shorthair Pointer and Dachshunds. The ranking is based on 800,000 purebred dogs that were registered with the American Kennel Club last year.

The variations in the list are practically imperceptible when compared from one year to the next. However, when taking a longer history, it is possible to notice the changes. The French bulldog, for example, ranked 71st in 2000.

The same is seen for the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Great Dane. Both breeds only entered the top 25 of the most popular breeds at the beginning of this century and now occupy, respectively, the 11th and 17th position.

The popularity of dogs is not always viewed favorably by animal rights advocates. That’s because some breeders end up focusing more on the dogs’ appearance than their health.

In addition, the popularity of the animal leads to higher production in puppy mills. While new dogs are bought, others are left at shelters.