Pope invites world bishops to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady

The prayer of entrustment to the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady will be pronounced by the Pope on the afternoon of Friday, March 25, in St. Peter’s Basilica. The act will be carried out in communion with the Churches of all continents.

Silvonei José – Vatican News

“Pope Francis has invited bishops from around the world and their priests to join him in praying for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.” This was confirmed by the director of the Holy See’s Press Office, Matteo Bruni, answering journalists’ questions.

The Pope will pronounce the prayer on the afternoon of Friday, March 25, the feast of the Annunciation, in St. Peter’s Basilica, during the celebration of Penance at 5 pm local time. The same act, on the same day, will therefore be performed by all the bishops of the world. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, pontifical beggar, will perform it in Fatima as the Pope’s envoy.

Already at the Angelus of March 13, the Pope had invited the whole Church to pray: “I ask all diocesan and religious communities to increase the moments of prayer for peace”. At the February 23 general audience, he called for a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday, saying, “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”

In the July 13, 1917 apparition at Fatima, Our Lady had asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart, stating that if this request was not heeded, Russia would spread "her errors throughout the world, promoting wars and persecutions of the Church". . The good ones", she added, "will be martyred, the Holy Father will suffer a lot, various nations will be destroyed".









After the Fatima apparitions there were several acts of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary: Pius XII consecrated the entire world on October 31, 1942 and on July 7, 1952 he specifically consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary with the Apostolic Letter sacred vergent yearfaced with the difficult situation of Christians forced to live in an atheist regime.

Paul VI in 1964 and John Paul II in 1981, 1982 and 1984 renewed this consecration for all humanity. Pope Wojtyla, referring to Our Lady’s request at Fatima, on March 25, 1984, in St Peter’s Square, in spiritual union with all the bishops of the world, entrusted all peoples to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and “in a special… those men and nations who particularly need this dedication and this consecration”.

In June 2000, when the Holy See revealed the third part of the Fatima secret, the then secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Tarcisio Bertone, pointed out that Sister Lucia had personally confirmed that the act of consecration performed by João Paulo II in 1984 corresponded to what Our Lady had asked for.

Now, on March 25th, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia along with Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in communion with bishops from around the world.