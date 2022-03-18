President cites Holocaust when speaking to Germany

In a speech to German lawmakers, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made explicit reference to the Holocaust when talking about Russia’s invasion of the country, which turns 22 today, and called on Germany to tear down the new “wall” that is being erected in Europe against freedom, in reference to the Berlin Wall.

Yesterday, he addressed the US Congress and urged Americans to remember the September 11, 2001, and Pear Harbor attacks when they think about Russian attacks on their country.

“Every year politicians say ‘never again’. Now I see that those words are useless. In Europe, a people is being destroyed,” he said today while speaking to lawmakers via video in the Bundestag (German parliament).

The phrase “never again” is associated with the Holocaust and other genocides. Known as one of the worst massacres in human history, the Holocaust – a term used to describe the attempt to exterminate the Jews in Nazi Europe – had its end announced on January 27, 1945, when Soviet troops, allied with the United Kingdom, The United States and France in World War II, invaded the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp in southern Poland.

There, the best-known concentration camp maintained by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, between 1.1 and 1.5 million people (mostly Jews) died in the gas chambers, from starvation or disease.

“It’s not a Berlin wall, it’s a wall in Central Europe between freedom and slavery and this wall is getting bigger with every bomb dropped on Ukraine,” Zelensky continued of the conflict.

“Dear Mr. Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz, tear down this wall, give Germany the leadership role it deserves,” said the Ukrainian leader, evoking an appeal made during the Cold War by then US President Ronald Reagan in Berlin. Scholz was in the Bundestag and followed the speech.

The greatest symbol of the Cold War, the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 and divided Germany into two blocs for 28 years: the German Democratic Republic – which followed the socialist regime led by the Soviet Union – and the Federal Republic of Germany – conducted under the capitalist regime. After the collapse of the socialist regimes, he was overthrown on November 9, 1989.

‘All that mattered was the economy’

Zelensky scathingly criticized other leaders during the speech. He said that as Russian forces were gathering on the Ukrainian border before the invasion, Western leaders acted too slowly and did not go far enough to stop Russia.

“All that mattered was the economy,” he said.

Zelensky criticized the reluctance to let Ukraine join the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) military alliance, saying “there is no place for us at this table”. On Tuesday (15), he suggested that he might withdraw from joining the military alliance to end the war. The withdrawal is one of the demands imposed by Russia to stop the attacks.

The president has made speeches to parliaments in several Western countries to try to increase pressure for military support. NATO, however, fears that greater involvement of its members in the conflict will lead to a potentially catastrophic military escalation for the entire world.