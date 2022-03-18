Putin speaks at stadium, quotes Bible to justify war

(ANSA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke this Friday (18) in a packed stadium in Moscow and even invoked the Bible to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

The event took place on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea and was marked by nationalist chants and people displaying the letter “Z”, which came to be stamped on Russian Armed Forces equipment and became a symbol of supporters of the war.

In a triumphalist speech, Putin said he had saved Crimea from “degradation and abandonment” and that the peninsula’s population “has put an obstacle to the nationalism and Nazism that continue to exist in the Donbass,” an ethnic Russian-majority region in eastern Ukraine. that Moscow tries to conquer. “They were victims of air strikes [na Crimeia], and we call it genocide. Avoiding this is the objective of our military operation,” added the president, referring to the invasion of Ukraine. According to the president, Russian soldiers are fighting “side by side and, if necessary, will protect each other as brothers on the battlefield”.

“There is no greater love than giving one’s life for one’s true friends,” Putin said, paraphrasing a verse from the Gospel of John in the Bible.

The regime has the support of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has refused to condemn the invasion and has blamed the war on the West.

The president was applauded after his speech, while the TV showed a happy and festive audience in the stands to try to convey the image of a country proud of the invasion.

Russia demands the demilitarization of Ukraine, the commitment of the country not to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the sovereignty of Donbass. (ANSA)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related