“I am convinced that a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country.” This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the last televised statement on Wednesday (16). The threat was aimed at Russian citizens who he called them “traitors” and “pro-Western scum”.

“The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a fly that has flown into their mouths,” he continued. Then Putin said that this part of the population forms the “fifth column”, an element that works in a territory for the benefit of the adversary. He also pointed out that the defenders of the West “make their money here, but live there, with their thoughts, in their servile conscience”.

Soon after, he criticized Western culture: “I do not judge in any way those who have a villa in Miami or on the French Riviera, who cannot live without Foie gras, oysters or the so-called gender liberties. But the problem is that they are mentally there, not here, not with our people, not with Russia.”

Finally, Vladimir Putin accused the West of manipulating these Russians to divide opinions and generate civil strife, with the aim of destroying Russia.

The Great Purge

Putin’s speech recalls The Great Purge, a violent campaign of political repression in the Soviet Union that took place between 1936 and 1938 by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Josef Stalin. The movement brought this idea of ​​”self-purification” of the population. More than 750,000 people died, including historic leaders, opposing politicians and media professionals. The “cleansing” of the Russian population was done through mass trials and unpublished executions.

When the current Russian president talks about “natural and necessary self-purification” and “pro-Western scum” he seems to prepare the population for episodes of purge and control of information in the country. During the televised broadcast, Putin said that Russians arrested in anti-war protests will be tried under a new law. It allows prison sentences of up to 15 years “for the intentional dissemination of what Russia considers to be false information about the war in Ukraine”.

Russian authorities have denounced reports of Russian military reverses or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake news”. Meanwhile, state media refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a “war” or “invasion”.