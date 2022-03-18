Putin’s government says war will ‘cleanse’ country of ‘traitor’ Russians – News

Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the war in Ukraine makes it possible to reveal who are the “traitors” in Russia and “purify” the country.

“In this kind of situation, it happens that many people are traitors and walk out of our lives on their own. Some resign, some leave the country. It’s a purification. Others break the law and are punished according to the law,” Peskov explained.

An undetermined but significant number of Russians have left the country in the past three weeks, due to the government’s toughening policy towards those who oppose Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine.





“But a lot of people really want to support our president, and that’s the vast majority,” Peskov said.

On a speech this Wednesday (16) to his governmentbroadcast on television, President Vladimir Putin defended the military operation in Ukraine and also compared the West to the Nazis during World War II.

According to Putin, “the empire of lies”, which includes Western countries, media and social networks, will want to rely on “a fifth column of national traitors” to achieve its anti-Russian goals.

“Each people, and especially the Russian people, will be able to distinguish the scum and the traitors, and will simply spit them out as if they were a fly that got into its mouth,” Putin said. “I am convinced that this necessary and natural self-purification of society will strengthen our country,” he added.



