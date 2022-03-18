Putin’s Six Demands to End the Ukraine Conflict

John Simpson – BBC International Affairs Editor

posted on 03/18/2022 09:32 / updated on 03/18/2022 09:33



The main demand in this category is for Ukraine to accept that it must be geopolitically neutral and must not join NATO – (credit: BBC)

Turkey has positioned itself very carefully in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that seems to have paid off. On 03/17, three weeks after the invasion began, Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and listed precisely what Russia’s demands are to sign a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Just over half an hour after the call, the BBC interviewed Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s spokesman and top adviser. He is part of the select group that followed the conversation between Putin and the Turkish president.





Russia’s demands can be divided into two categories.

The first, with four requirements, does not seem so difficult for Ukraine, according to Kalin.

The main demand of this category is that Ukraine accepts that it must be geopolitically neutral and must not join NATO (a US-led military alliance). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky already signaled during the conflict that he would adopt such a position.

There are other demands in this first category that seem to be elements that mainly save the face of the Russian side. Are they:

Ukraine would have to undergo a disarmament process to ensure that it would not be a threat to Russia

there would need to be a protection of the Russian language in Ukraine

the country would also have to promote what Russia calls “denazification.”

That last point of “denazification” is considered deeply offensive to Zelensky, who is Jewish and has relatives who died in the Holocaust, but Turkey believes such a demand would be easy for the Ukrainian president to accept. Perhaps because it is enough for Ukraine to condemn all forms of neo-Nazism and commit to fighting them.

BBC

territorial disputes

The second category of Russian demands, however, is where the main difficulties appear to be. In the call with the Russian president, Putin said they would demand a face-to-face negotiation between him and Zelensky before reaching an agreement on these points. The Ukrainian president has already said he is prepared to meet his Russian counterpart in order to personally negotiate a peace agreement.

Kalin, an adviser to the Turkish president, gave the BBC far fewer details about Russia’s second category of demands. He said only that they involve the status of the Crimea region (illegally annexed by Russia in 2014) and the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where separatist groups linked to Russia have created independent republics in Donetsk and Luhansk.

While Kalin did not elaborate, it is clear that Russia will demand that the Ukrainian government relinquish these breakaway territories in the east. And that would be quite problematic.

BBC

It is also possible to assume that Russia will demand that Ukraine formally accepts that Crimea, which belonged to Ukraine until the illegal Russian annexation in 2014, will in fact belong to Russian territory. If this is Putin’s demand, it would be quite a bitter medicine for Ukraine to swallow.

In any case, the Russian annexation of Crimea is a fait accompli, even though Russia does not have the legal right to own the region and also signed an international treaty, before Vladimir Putin came to power, accepting that Crimea was part of the Ukraine.

BBC High Russian military death toll in Ukraine likely to undermine Putin’s political power in Russia



In the end, Putin’s demands appear not to be as harsh as some experts and officials feared, and are hardly likely to stand in the way of all the violence, bloodshed and destruction Russia has inflicted on Ukraine.

Given the Russian government’s heavy control over the media, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Putin and his subordinates to present all this as a major victory.

For Ukraine, however, there will be serious tensions. If the details of an eventual deal are not analyzed with extreme care, Putin and his successors can always use these terms as an excuse to invade Ukraine again.

A peace agreement can take a long time to resolve, even if a ceasefire stops the bloodshed during negotiations.

Ukraine has suffered terribly in recent weeks, with millions of refugees, thousands dead and dozens of cities and towns destroyed – rebuilding what was destroyed by Russia damaged will take a lot of time and money. So will the resettlement of the millions of refugees who fled their homes during the conflict.

And what about the future of Vladimir Putin himself? There is unofficial information circulating that he is ill, including mental health issues. Asked if he noticed anything strange in the phone call, the Turkish president’s spokesman replied: by no means, Putin apparently was clear and concise in everything he said.

But from a political point of view, even if Putin manages to present a deal with Ukraine as a glorious victory over neo-Nazism, his position at home must be weakened.

More and more people will realize that he has gone too far in his offensive against Ukraine, and reports of soldiers being killed or captured are already spreading rapidly across the country.

In addition, the impact of the harsh economic sanctions imposed by global powers (due to the war) has hit the lives of Russians hard, and it is not known whether an eventual peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine will also represent the end of these measures that have devastated the country’s economy.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!