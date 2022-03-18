Rare Animal That Inspired ‘X-Men’ Wolverine Spotted in US







A wolverine, one of the most difficult wild animals to find, has been spotted in Yellowstone National Park, USA Photo: Publicity/Yellowstone Insight

A tour guide spotted a wolverine, one of the most difficult wild animals to find. The animal, also known in English as a wolverine, was seen and photographed on March 5 in Yellowstone National Park in the United States.

The unexpected encounter came as the owner of ecotourism agency Yellowstone Insight and former ranger, MacNeil Lyons, was leading a group of tourists in the park.

In an interview with NBC, he said it was the first time he had seen the animal in more than 20 years of working at the site. According to the American broadcaster, fewer than 10 wolverines are believed to inhabit Yellowstone.

The wolverine is a carnivorous mammal that lives in forests, nature reserves and other cold areas of the Northern Hemisphere. The English name, wolverine, became popular because it was the inspiration for one of the heroes of Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ comic book series. The character has some of the main characteristics of the animal, such as wild and aggressive appearance and huge claws for hunting and defense.