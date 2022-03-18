Redmi K40S launched with Snapdragon 870 chipset and 67W fast charging

This Thursday (17) was marked by several smartphone launches. THE Samsung presented the new A-line models and Redmi, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi, announced the top-of-the-line K50 and K50 Pro devices. However, the news did not stop there, also on this Thursday, the Redmi officially introduced the world to the K40Sa new version that doesn’t stray too far from the already known mobile industry K40, confirming previous rumors.





The variant with an S at the end of the K40 keeps the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, Adreno 650 GPU and RAM options with 6GB, 8GB or 12GBin addition to 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. The screen is a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080x2400px. The ring sample rate Can reach up to 360Hz while gamingaccording to the Chinese manufacturer.

















17 Mar

















15 Mar







The battery has the same 4,500mAh capacity as the Redmi K40, but the K40S has a faster charge, at 67W, well above the 33W present in the previous model. The device is offered in four colors: black, green, gray and Magic mirror. In terms of the camera, there is a main rear sensor Sony IMX582 of 48 MP optically stabilized. It also has an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens (the K40 has a 5 MP macro). Like its predecessor, the K40S has a 20 MP front.

technical specifications













75.95 x 163.2 x 7.7 mm

6.67 inches – 2400x1080px











6.67-inch EA AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon Platform 870

Adreno 650 GPU

6GB, 8GB or 12 of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Bluetooth and NFC connection

4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android with MIUI 13

price and availability





Also according to the Chinese manufacturer, the K40S can be purchased in four configurations. The model is already available in the Chinese market for purchase and there is no forecast of an official arrival in Brazil. Check prices Next: 6 GB/128 GB — CNY 1,799 (~R$ 1,428 in direct conversion and tax-free )

1,428 in direct conversion and tax-free 8GB/128GB — CNY 1999 (~R$ 1,588 )

1,588 8GB/256GB — CNY 2,199 (~R$ 1,747 )

1,747 12GB/256GB — CNY 2,399 (~R$ 1,905 )

Did you like the new Redmi K40S? Tell us in the comments below!

