Redmi K50 and K50 Pro are released with Dimensity chipsets, 12 GB of RAM and big battery

After numerous rumors and leaks, Redmi finally announced this Thursday morning (17) in China the arrival of the brand’s two new top-of-the-line phones that use the latest MediaTek releases and stand out for their modern construction, cutting-edge technical sheet and improvements compared to the previous generation. The Redmi 50 and 50 Pro come with the intention of pleasing users looking for performance and connectivity, surprising thanks to the high-quality display and other interesting features, such as large-capacity battery, fast charging and improved heat dissipation system.

















Design, hardware and more

Confirming the design seen in previous renders, the presentation reinforces the presence of the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh ratea premium suite that also stands out for supporting DisplayMate A+ and HDR10 Plus modes with protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front glass. Both share the same front and rear construction, adopting at the top of the display a hole for the 20 MP selfie camera and few side edges. At the rear is the rectangular module that houses the three camera sensors: the main one with a resolution of 108 MP and OIS (K50 Pro) and 48 MP in the standard variant, followed by an 8 MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP macro.





Moving on to the internal hardware, the manufacturer chose to use the MediaTek platform in its new smartphones, with the Dimensity 9000 — up to 3 GHz octa-core and 4 nm lithography — with the ARM Mali-G710 MP10 GPU directly rivaling the processor. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that equips several flagships of this year. The standard Redmi K50, in turn, uses the Dimensity 8100 chipset — up to 2.85 GHz octa-core and 5 nm lithography — which works together with the ARM Mali-G610 MC6 GPU and competes with the Snapdragon 888, option capable of providing powerful performance for games or running apps, for example. Both devices have three variants of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storagea quantity that directly affects the price of telephones.

The energy demand is met by the huge 5,500 mAh battery in the regular model and 5,000 mAh in the Pro with 67W and 120W of charging power, respectively. Other highlights are 5G connectivity, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and compatibility with the Bluetooth 5.3 protocol. The operating system that runs on K50 and K50 Pro is Android 12 under MIUI 13 interface and update guarantee for next Google software.

As the company points out, the K50 Pro features a liquid cooling system to prevent the device from overheating.

price and availability

Both smartphones were made official only in China and should arrive globally belonging to the POCO line, but there is still no announcement forecast beyond Asia. The suggested price varies according to the version chosen and the amount of RAM or internal storage. Look: Redmi K50 8GB/128GB: 2,399 yuan (~ R$ 1,925);

2,399 yuan 8GB/256GB: 2,599 yuan (~ R$ 2,085);

2,599 yuan 12GB/512GB: 2,799 yuan (~ BRL 2,245) Redmi K50 Pro 8GB/128GB: 2,999 yuan (~ R$2,405);

2,999 yuan (~ R$2,405); 8GB/256GB: 3,299 yuan (~ R$ 2,645);

3,299 yuan 12GB/512GB: 3,999 yuan (~ R$ 3,207).

Technical sheet – K50 Pro

6.67-inch screen with 2K resolution

120 Hz rate and HDR10+ certification

MediaTek Dimension 9000 Platform

GPU ARM Mali-G710 MP10

12 GB of RAM memory

512 GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3

5,000 battery with 120W fast charging

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Weight: 201g

Technical sheet – K50

6.67-inch screen with 2K resolution

120 Hz rate and HDR10+ certification

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform

GPU RM Mali-G610 MC6

12 GB of RAM memory

512 GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3

5,500 battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Weight: 201g

Weight: 201g

Is the datasheet of the new models interesting or did you expect more from the Redmi K50 Series line? Tell us, comment!

