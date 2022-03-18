Russia pays interest on foreign debt, avoiding default | Economy

Russia’s finance ministry said on Thursday it had paid interest on two foreign bonds amid fears that Russia could default on Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.

“The payment order for the repayment of interest on the bonds … with a total value of US$ 117.2 million … has been executed,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The Ministry added that the funds were sent to a “foreign bank” on March 14.

Moscow had until March 16 to pay the $117 million, the first in a series of payments due in March and April.

Some of Russia’s foreign reserves, about $300 billion, are frozen as part of Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine, raising fears of a default on the country’s debt.

The sanctions also crippled part of the country’s banking and financial systems and brought down the ruble.

Russia accuses Western countries of wanting to provoke an “artificial default” through sanctions that froze Moscow’s assets abroad. If that happens, it will be the first time Russia has declared a ‘default’ since 1998.