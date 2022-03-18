Russia says it suffered the biggest cyber attack in its history

Russia claims to be the target of the biggest cyberattack ever recorded in the country. The digital attack suffered in the midst of the war in Ukraine is, according to the Russian government, three times more aggressive than the last major attack on record.

The Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government, did not provide details on the case, but said state-owned websites, carrier Aeroflot and bank Sberbank had interruptions or access problems.

The information was released this Thursday afternoon (17/3) by the Russian news agency TASS and confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Digital Development.

This is not the first digital attack that comes after the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

On Monday (14/3), websites of the Israeli government, including the office of the prime minister and the Ministry of Health, went down in an apparent cyberattack. A security source told the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” that this would be the biggest cyberattack ever carried out against Israel.

Authorities in the country are investigating who may be behind the action, but it has not yet been possible to determine who is responsible. Israel’s national cyber agency declared a state of emergency to assess the extent of the damage.

digital blackout

Earlier, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, claimed on February 27, three days after the start of the conflict, that the official channels of the Ukrainian embassy were blocked by “massive cyberattacks” carried out by Russia.

Earlier this month, thousands of people were left without internet access in Europe due to a cyberattack against two satellite networks during a Russian offensive against Ukraine.