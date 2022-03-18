Russia: Why the country’s economy is called ‘comrade capitalism’ | Economy

Russia has a banking system, recognizes private property, accesses the capital market… “everything that we would normally attribute to a capitalist country”, Carlos Siegrel, professor in the Economics and Global Affairs at Rutgers University, USA.

Tough sanctions on Russia — combined with the disruption of business by several multinationals in the country — put more pressure on the Russian economy.

It is the country with the largest territorial extension in the world and obtains large revenues from oil and gas exports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) claims that Russia “plays a huge role in world oil markets”. In 2021, Forbes magazine ranked Russia fifth among the countries with the most billionaires.

Russia is a capitalist country, but many experts agree that after the fall of the USSR, Russian leaders, first Boris Yeltsin and then Vladimir Putin, nurtured an economic model that favored a few figures closest to the government.

“Comrade capitalism” is what some analysts call it, such as Anders Åslund, author of Russia’s Crony Capitalism: The Path from Market Economy to Kleptocracy, in free translation).

How does Russia’s economy work and why do its critics associate it with the rise of oligarchs and corruption?

According to Siegrel, to understand the Russian economy today, it is necessary to go back to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Companies that previously belonged to the State would be privatized.

“The question was how to privatize them”, says the expert.

What happened, he says, was that many of the large privatized companies were left in the hands of former Soviet government officials or well-connected people. These people, who, because they were close to the government, obtained privileges to take over companies, are now known as oligarchs.

“They are part of the ultra-rich business elite with disproportionate political power,” says Stanislav Markus, professor of international business at the University of South Carolina in an article in English on The Conversation website.

According to Markus, the oligarchs emerged in two waves. The first was from 1990, during the government of Boris Yeltsin, when large state-owned companies were sold at a low price to a select group of tycoons in exchange for benefits.

The second wave was promoted by Putin through state contracts, explains Markus. The model was based on private infrastructure, defense and health companies that sold their services to the government at a price much higher than the market price, in exchange for kickbacks to the officials who made the transaction possible.

“Thus Putin enriched a new

the legion of oligarchs who owed him their enormous fortunes”, says Markus.

This collusion is what they call “comrade capitalism” or “compadres capitalism”.

“Russia is a country with comrade capitalism, it’s very similar to what you would have in fascist economies, where the state and some industries collaborated with each other,” says Siegliel. “In this case, they collaborate through corruption mechanisms.”

Eszter Wirth, professor of international economics at the Pontifical Universidad Comillas in Spain, describes Russia as an “apparently capitalist system”. “Where most of the wealth is generated in sectors characterized by rent seeking, nepotism and buying favors,” Wirth told BBC Mundo.

Wirth explains that Putin implemented a system based on the Soviet model, characterized by large state-owned enterprises, and combined it with Yeltsin’s oligarchy system. “These state-owned companies control 55% of the Russian economy, reminiscent of the socialist era,” says the expert.

This mechanism, experts say, works as follows: oligarchs do not get involved in political affairs, and the Kremlin does not get involved in the business of these tycoons.

“The oligarchs helped Putin stay in power through their political immobility and financial support for internal Kremlin initiatives,” says Markus.

The NGO Transparency International describes Russia as having a “kleptocratic system”. “The great wealth that Russian kleptocrats have amassed, and continue to enjoy, has helped President Putin to bolster his control and power…” the organization said in a March 4 article.

The Economist magazine places Russia first in its Comrade Capitalism Index. The index measures the number of billionaires whose fortunes can be linked to proximity to government, especially through businesses such as banking, casinos, defence, extractive industries and construction.

The publication maintains that in Russia there are 120 billionaires, of which 70% meet the characteristics of a “comrade capitalist”. “28% of GDP [Produto Interno Bruto] Russian matches the wealth of Russian billionaires [oligarcas] working in rentier sectors [ligados ao Estado]”, says Wirt.

Siegrel claims that this corrupt mechanism also affects the progress of Russian industry.

“Usually these companies would have to compete with each other, this competition would lead them to be more efficient, to hire the right people”, says the professor. “But what happened was that the government, and this also happens in other countries, protected many of these individuals from direct competition.”

“As a result, what you have in Russia is a number of companies that are not as efficient in terms of production because they have no competition.”

Globally, Russia is the second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. And it is the third largest producer of oil, behind the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency. It has the second largest coal reserves after the USA.

40% of the natural gas that Europe consumes comes from Russia, produced by the state monopoly Gazprom. In addition, the country is rich in rare earths (important for the electronics industry) and agricultural products such as wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

These natural riches, especially gas and oil, have helped to overcome various crises and economic ups and downs in recent decades. When Putin came to power, the country was ending a decade of hyperinflation, in which GDP fell and inequality rose.

Economically, the 1990s in Russia was “a lost decade”, as Wirth describes it in an article. But Putin’s rise to power has given the country a new direction.

During the first 8 years of Putin’s government, Russia enjoyed a recovery that, according to Wirth, is attributed to the global rise in the prices of hydrocarbons, Russia’s main export product. The 2008 and 2009 crisis halted this growth, but in 2013 a further rise in oil prices helped the recovery.

But in 2014 and 2015, prices fell again, the ruble lost value, and inflation rose.

“The over-reliance on oil and natural gas exports during the Putin era took its toll on the Russian economy,” writes Wirth. “Russia remains a country with large trade surpluses when commodity prices are high and could invest them in upgrading obsolete machinery and infrastructure,” says the analyst.

“But as exports are concentrated in the hands of a few oligarchs, they prefer to invest in funds abroad, which is why Russia has been going through a process of capital flight for years to tax havens such as Switzerland or London.”

Siegel agrees that the Russian economy is not very diversified, adding that “they have no incentive to innovate.” “Despite the resources, they don’t have the right institutions for innovation in terms of new products or technology,” he says.

The professor also points out that, unlike in other capitalist countries, in Russia there are no antitrust laws and no legal environment that encourages competition.

In the last three years, Russia has had moderate economic growth. According to the World Bank, the impact of the pandemic was less than in other countries among Russians.

This may be a result of the State’s fiscal aid policy and the fact that the service sector is relatively small, in addition to a large public sector, which lessens the effects on unemployment.

Still, Professor Wirth calls Russia’s economic growth rates “disappointing” for one of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). Furthermore, since Putin invaded Crimea in 2014, Russia has faced sanctions that have cut it off from Western markets.

And the country now faces an even stronger package of international sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine. These measures include expelling the biggest Russian banks from Swift, the international payments network, making it difficult to process transactions that come from abroad.

Putin has already offered state aid to sanctioned banks. Hundreds of billions of euros of Russian central bank reserves were also frozen. About 300 brands suspended their operations in Russia. And individual sanctions have also been applied to dozens of billionaires whom the US, UK and Europe regard as oligarchs close to Putin. In the last month, the ruble has lost more than 40% of its value against the dollar.

Based on these sanctions, investment bank Goldman Sacks estimates that Russia’s GDP could fall by 7% this year. Market analysis firm Oxford Economics calculates that the pressure on Russian financial markets could have a 6% impact on GDP, compared with pre-crisis forecasts.

The West’s gamble is that these sanctions will isolate and smother the Russian economy, as a way of putting pressure on Putin to stop the attacks. Wirth, however, is skeptical of the effectiveness of these sanctions.

“In authoritarian regimes, economic sanctions were ineffective: neither in Iran nor North Korea generated political change,” she says. “Putin also doesn’t seem to want to listen to anyone but himself.”