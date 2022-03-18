Russian Antonov 124 seized by Canada could be used to bring weapons to Ukraine





An Antonov AN-124 cargo plane of the Russian airline Volga-Dnepr, seized on Canadian soil at the end of February, is being delivered to Ukraine and will carry weapons provided by the North American countries – USA and Canada. The information was provided by the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the website ZN.UA, but it still could not be confirmed with Western sources.

This aircraft, branded RA-82078, landed in Toronto on February 26, carrying a load of Covid tests, and never took off again. Days later, Western sanctions led to Russian aircraft being barred from flying again in the airspace of more than a dozen countries. In this movement, only the Volga-Dnepr had four Antonov AN-124 arrested in countries in America and Europe.

As it is a Ukrainian technology aircraft and is also operated by Antonov Airlines, it is assumed that the pilots responsible for its operation would be those of the Ukrainian airline, which belongs to the homonymous aircraft manufacturer. More details, however, were not provided.

AEROIN continues to monitor flight tracking platforms and is attentive to any movement of this aircraft.



