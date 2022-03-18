Russian missiles hit Lviv city, says mayor

The Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the Polish border, was attacked by Russian missiles this morning (dawn in Brazil), the 23rd day of the war, the city said.

In a Facebook post, the Mayor andriy Sadovyi said that uAn aircraft repair factory near the city’s airport was destroyed by the attack, but the terminal was not hit.

sadovyi stated on social media that work at the factory had stopped before the missiles hit the site and there were no reports of casualties.

A journalist from British broadcaster Sky News said explosions were heard around 6:30 am (1:30 am GMT). According to information released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, 6 cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea and two were intercepted by air defense systems.