Russian missiles hit Lviv city, says mayor

The Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the Polish border, was attacked by Russian missiles this morning (dawn in Brazil), the 23rd day of the war, the city said.
In a Facebook post, the Mayor andriy Sadovyi said that uAn aircraft repair factory near the city’s airport was destroyed by the attack, but the terminal was not hit.
sadovyi stated on social media that work at the factory had stopped before the missiles hit the site and there were no reports of casualties.
A journalist from British broadcaster Sky News said explosions were heard around 6:30 am (1:30 am GMT). According to information released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, 6 cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea and two were intercepted by air defense systems.
$escape.getH()uolbr_geraModulos(’embed-foto‘,’/2022/russia-invade-ukraine-map—25022022-1645830381488.vm‘)
Since the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory on February 24, Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, had been largely spared from Russian bombing. It is located about 70 kilometers from the Polish border, that is, close to a country that belongs to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
In addition, Ukraine’s border with Poland has been a crossing point for ordnance to aid the Ukrainian resistance.
Countries that are part of the military alliance have already said that they will not get directly involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the risk of worsening the situation. However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US President Joe Biden have already said that if the Russians carry out any military offensive against any country that is part of the NATO, the bloc will be “absolutely” committed “to the defense of every square inch of that territory”.
Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty says that an armed attack against one of the member countries “will be considered an attack on all” and, with that, there will be mutual military assistance.
Last weekend, Russian missiles devastated a military base near Lviv, about 25 km from Poland. According to Lviv’s regional military administration, at least 35 people died and 134 were injured. Russia said the attack killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries” and destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.
Being close to the Polish border, the city became the makeshift home of many media organizations and embassies (such as Brazil and China), which were forced to relocate from Kiev in the face of the Russian offensive against the Ukrainian capital.
Furthermore, Lviv it houses Ukrainians who have fled other cities in search of relative safety, with many using it as a stopping point before reaching the border.