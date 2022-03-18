Samsung launches Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G with Exynos 1280 and more; check the prices

In an event held on the morning of this Thursday (17), Samsung announced to the world its newest bets on the intermediate smartphone market. We are talking about the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G. Smartphones were made official with 5G connection, improved cameras, attractive design and updated processor. In addition, the Korean brand still highlights the good experience with the One UI interface. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the positive impact that mobile technology can have on their lives. With the latest Galaxy A series, we’re making the advanced and innovative Galaxy mobile experience more accessible than ever before – TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics MX. So, without further ado, let’s meet Samsung’s new intermediaries.

















Announced with the same design language and matte polycarbonate construction, the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G were launched with Super AMOLED display. The main difference is in the size and refresh rate of each screen. That's because the A33 5G is 6.4 inches and supports 90 Hz. On the other hand, the A53 5G delivers 6.5 inches and supports content at 120 Hz. The smartphones feature Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 certification against water and dust. Samsung also confirmed what had already been speculated in rumors: the new intermediaries no longer have a charger in the box. In addition, the company has reduced the size of the packaging and uses recycled papers to expand its environmental preservation initiative.





In the camera department, both have a rear module that protrudes slightly from the smartphone's body. Furthermore, the A33 5G and A53 5G also share the same number of rear lenses, but the resolution of the sensors changes. Starting with the Galaxy A33 5G, this device has a main lens with a 48 MP sensor. It is accompanied by 8 MP wide-angle, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth. On the other hand, the A53 5G delivers a 64 MP main sensor, while its ultrawide lens is 12 MP and the macro and depth lenses share a 5 MP resolution. Despite the differences, Samsung ensures that the two smartphones deliver a good camera experience, including an improved AI mode for scene recognition. For selfies, we have 16 MP and 32 MP cameras, respectively.





When it comes to processing power, the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G hit the market with Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset. It is built in 5nm and works together with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can still expand the memory using MicroSD card, and the battery of both has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging of up to 25W. Smartphones have 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1 and support for Samsung Pay.

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Infinity-U display with 90 Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.8) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader and IP67 certification

5,000mAh battery with fast charging up to 25W

Android 12 running under One UI 4.1

Dimensions: 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm

Weight: 186g

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 Platform

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.8) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, fingerprint reader and IP67 certification

5,000mAh battery with fast charging up to 25W

Android 12 running under One UI 4.1 interface

Dimensions: 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm

Weight: 189g

According to Samsung, in order to ensure the longest lifespan of its smartphones and as a way to reinforce its commitment to the environment, the new Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G come out of the box with Android 12 running the latest One UI 4.1 . The new version of the interface brings a series of features developed for the Galaxy S22 line and also the functionality of connecting to Windows. In addition, the A53 5G model matches the Galaxy S family of devices by having access to up to four major Android updates with One UI and an extra year of security updates, making for five years of support.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, availability should vary according to each market, and the A53 5G is now available on the brand's official website in Brazil. See official prices:

6GB + 128GB – R$3,499 or R$2,429 in cash

Galaxy A33 5G 6GB + 128GB – €390 (~R$2,204)

What do you think of the new Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

