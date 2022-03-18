Senator asks Zelensky to speak to Congress

Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) today presented a request asking the Brazilian Senate to invite the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to a session. The debate would be to talk about the war in the eastern European country.

The senator’s move comes after Zelensky spoke to US and German congressmen in recent days.

“The participation of leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a session of the Federal Senate, as has happened in other democratic countries such as the United States and Germany, would be a gesture by our Senate in favor of peace and also a tribute to the Ukrainians who contribute to their work. to Brazil’s progress,” stated Eliziane.

According to the senator, there are around 600,000 Ukrainians in Brazil, the majority in the state of Paraná. For her, Russia’s war against Ukraine affects the economy of all countries and continents. Eliziane he added that he has respect for Russia and its people, but what must always prevail is peace.

“As a matter of principle, Brazil has been an unconditional ally of peace and respects the autonomy of nations. As it could not be otherwise, although understanding the intricate historical aspects that constituted the nations, I believe that the Brazilian people do not want the unilateral war in progress and are rooting for so that Russia and Ukraine can reach agreements, putting an end to the violence and the death of so many soldiers and civilians”, he ratified.