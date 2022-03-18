Sony finds a way to deal with scalpers in China

The shortage of power semiconductor chips still makes it difficult to produce the new consoles. Because of this, scalpers from around the world take advantage of the situation to resell the PS5 for higher values. In China, Sony found a clever way to deal with them: limiting the offer to members of a social network in the country.

Reporting the strategy on Twitter was Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. Apparently, to purchase a next-gen console on Sony’s website, the buyer needs to meet a very specific requirement, which is to have a level three or higher account on Bilibili — a Chinese social network similar to YouTube.

Bilibili is known for its large gaming community and received an investment from Sony in 2020. There is also a bilibili app for PlayStation. Does anyone know if Sony has done something similar outside of China with a partner company / member verification level? — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 15, 2022

The predictions for the normality of the chip distribution are not the best. In October of last year, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger stated that the situation may return to normality only in 2023 – despite this, it is worth mentioning that AMD produces the component for the PS5.

For the first time since the debut of the new generation, the PS5 has sold less than the Xbox Series in Europe, according to a survey by GSD. By all accounts, it seems that the Series S, Microsoft’s entry console, had many units available in stocks. Check out the details!