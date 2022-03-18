Space mission to Mars suspended due to end of cooperation with Russia – News





The European Space Agency (ESA) has confirmed the suspension of the Russian-European ExoMars mission and is looking for alternatives to carry out four other missions, after the suspension of cooperation with the Russian space agency Roskosmos due to the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ESA board of directors instructed its director to carry out a rapid study to relaunch ExoMars and look for alternatives to the other missions.





ExoMars was scheduled to launch a Mars-bound rover in September, with the help of a Russian launcher and landing structure.

The launches of several ESA missions used, until now, the Russian launcher Soyouz from the European spaceport of Kourou, in French Guiana.





Roskosmos condemned European sanctions imposed in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, suspending launches with the Soyouz rocket in the port of Kourou and recalling its team of hundreds of engineers and technicians.

Initially scheduled for 2020, the launch of ExoMars was postponed, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, to September 2022. Now, the space expedition is more than compromised due to a launch window towards the red planet that is approaching. opens every two years.

The ESA rover Rosalind Franklin was to be transported by a Proton rocket from Baïkanour in Kazakhstan and land on Mars with the help of the Russian Kazachok lander.

All other ESA missions that are based on the use of the Russian Soyouz launcher have also been suspended. These include two satellites for the European positioning constellation Galileo, the Euclid science mission and the European-Japanese Earth observation mission EarthCARE.



US to use robot dogs to patrol Mexico border



