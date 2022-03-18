Taking long naps may indicate the presence of Alzheimer’s disease

Sleeping throughout the day, the famous and common naps, especially for long periods, can be an indication of the presence of early stage Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study published by the journal “Alzheimer’s and Dementia”, the finding disagrees with previous studies that talked about the benefit of this habit for health, improvement in mood, alertness and performance in mental tasks, for example.

“It could be a sign of accelerated aging. The main advantage is that if you haven’t used to take naps and you notice you’re starting to get more sleepy during the day, it could be a sign of declining cognitive health.” British The Guardian.

The study used data collected over 14 years by the Rush Memory and Aging Project, and analyzed sleep data from more than 1,400 people aged between 74 and 88. In the research, it was understood that each prolonged period of inactivity between 9 am and 7 pm as a nap.

Volunteers underwent year-by-year assessments of their cognitive ability. Early in the study, 76% of respondents did not have any type of cognitive impairment, 20% of them had mild cognitive impairment, and only 4% had Alzheimer’s disease.

For the participating people who did not develop cognitive impairment, daily daytime napping increased by an average of 11 minutes per year. This means that the rate of increase doubled after a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment to a total of 24 minutes and also nearly tripled to a total of 68 minutes after a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition, the researcher had already carried out a similar study previously, which pointed to this same phenomenon. That is, unusual sleep patterns, insomnia and poor quality nighttime sleep are normal in people with dementia, on the other hand, the most recent study showed that the link with napping remained, regardless of nighttime sleep being taken into account.

“I don’t think we have enough evidence to draw conclusions about a causal relationship, that napping itself caused cognitive aging, but excessive daytime naps could be a sign of accelerated aging or the cognitive aging process.”

