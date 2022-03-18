Teenager gets sickle stuck in head after falling out of bed

posted on 03/18/2022 10:32 / updated on 03/18/2022 10:36



(credit: Jam Press/Rare Shot News)

An Indian teenager nearly died when he fell out of bed and hit his head on a scythe this Wednesday (16/3). The tool was used for harvesting and was forgotten on the ground.

Although the blade is sharp, no blood has come out of the boy’s head. The tool entered 4cm into the teenager’s head. The information is from the newspaper. Daily Star.

According to the newspaper, 16-year-old Bhuppu Sen, who lives in India, was asleep when he fell out of bed on top of the tool.

He was taken to the hospital where he had to undergo a three-hour surgery and is now doing well.