Testicle is ‘viral reservoir’ of coronavirus and men’s health is impacted; Understand – Health

The infection by severe covid-19 can impact the male reproductive healthaccording to a study by the Laboratory of Cell Biology of the Institute of Biological Sciences (ICB) of UFMG. Although more research is still needed to clarify the exact consequences of the disease on human fertility, the work showed that Sars Cov-2 replicates in the human testis and that the organ is a kind of “viral reservoir”, where the virus is active. longer than in other parts of the body.

The study was carried out between January and March 2020 and analyzed the testicles of 11 subjects, of different ages, unvaccinated and who died of complications from Covid-19. The article ‘Sars-CoV-2 infects, replicates, elevates angiotensin II and activates immune cells in human tests’, which contains the main research findings, has not yet been certified by peer review and therefore should not yet guide clinical practice. It is currently undergoing review in the journal human reproduction.

The researchers’ goal was to find out if covid-19 could affect reproduction, investigating whether patients who had the severe form of the disease – cases in which the person had to be hospitalized – were showing testicular changes, and to identify if there was a viral infection in the testicle. “We were able to show that the virus was present in the testicles of the 11 patients”, says Costa, a doctor in Biology and one of the research coordinators with researcher Samyra Lacerda and urologist Marcelo Horta Furtado.

Regarding the number of individuals analyzed, the researcher states that “despite being a limited sample, the techniques used were quite sensitive and the group managed to extract a lot of information from the material”. “And data from other research groups end up reinforcing our findings,” he says.

The study observed that the cells that give rise to sperm were highly infected, which is worrying, according to Costa, because it raises the possibility of finding the virus in the semen. “It’s too early to talk about sexual transmission of the virus, because it also depends on female factors, but we have to remember who works in assisted fertilization clinics handles semen from people who have recovered, so there is this concern of contamination”, he explains, reinforcing that the topic is still “open” and that further studies are needed to confirm the hypothesis.

In addition, the presence of the virus in the testicle for longer than in other parts of the human body – making the organ a “viral reservoir” – is explained by the fact that the testicle is a “more immunosuppressed environment”, explains the researcher. Viruses that cause other diseases such as mumps, HIV, zika and hepatitis they also stay longer in the organ.

“Currently, the recommendation is to wait seven to ten days [em isolamento] for the virus to leave the body, but in the study we saw a patient who had been infected for 26 days and the virus was still present in the testicle”, says Costa, explaining that the discovery does not mean that the protocol guided by the Ministry of Health is wrong. “These patients had the severe form of the disease, and the protocol used applies more to the moderate and mild forms. And that recommendation is considering the upper respiratory system.”

The study also concluded that Sars Cov-2 was replicating in the testicle, which could increase the patient’s viral load, and that the disease caused changes in the organ such as fibrosis, hemorrhage, inflation and loss of cells that give rise to sperm, in addition to the inhibition of cells that produce testosterone, generating a reduction of up to thirty times the hormone in patients with severe covid-19.

“Our data are an alert to the possibility of a disorder related to male fertility in severe cases of the disease, but we do not know whether it is a permanent or transient disorder”, says Costa. “Other studies show that, after three months, the seminal patterns are reestablishing themselves, that is, everything leads to the belief that these testicular alterations are reflecting on the amount of sperm, and obviously the number of spermatozoa is critical for reproductive success,” he said. complements.

For Costa, studies like the one he coordinated are fundamental for the development of antiviral tools. “We have to develop antiviral therapies for these organs that can act as reservoirs, where there is usually a difficulty in the performance of some drugs”, explaining that the development of biotechnologies associated with antiviral drugs would be an interesting option to promote “cleansing the virus in the body uniformly”.

The researchers defend the importance of vaccination and emphasize that there is no research that demonstrates impacts of the vaccine on the sexual organs. The UFMG study was carried out with unvaccinated patients, when there was still no immunization available. “There are even some studies published recently in the United States that have shown that vaccination has not affected fertility”, he points out.