The ‘hairy’ black holes that explain the paradox identified by Stephen Hawking, according to scientists

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • Science Correspondent, BBC News

Black Hole

Credit, EHT

photo caption,

Black holes form when massive stars run out of fuel and implode

Scientists say they have solved one of science’s biggest paradoxes, first identified by Stephen Hawking.

He highlighted that black holes behave in a way that puts two fundamental theories into conflict.

Black holes are dead stars that have collapsed and have a gravity so strong that even light cannot escape.

New research claims to have resolved the paradox by showing that black holes have a property they call “quantum hair”.

