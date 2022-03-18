“The pandemic is not over, but there is no point in saying that it will get much worse”, says Anvisa’s founder

At a time when the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warns of an increase in cases of Covid-19 in the world and that this growth is “a warning” to the Americas that the virus is not under control, many doubts have been raised about the health crisis. In the opinion of health doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, founder and former president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), everything is moving towards the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but care needs to be maintained. And this communication needs to be done correctly, according to the expert.

“There is a problem of understanding. I think it is necessary to emphasize the importance that the pandemic is not over. But the opposite is also not correct; it is not correct to say that the pandemic is not only over, but it will get much worse. is appropriate. We have to tell the truth”, emphasizes Vecina, in an interview with the head of this column Health and wellnessof JC. For the public health doctor, we are close to having exhausted the susceptible ones with the omnipresent variant – that is, the people who could have the disease. “Anyone who could already have the omicron has already had or has been vaccinated. So, that’s why we’re getting close to the end. If BA.2 is able to affect everyone who had BA.1, it’s a new game. Europe, BA.2 is going up, without a doubt. Authorities need to stop headbanging. Everyone says a different thing.”

When talking about his expectations for the pandemic, Vecina shoots: “I’m worriedly optimistic. Yes, that’s it: I’m optimistic, but attentive”.

Possibility of reinfection

For public health doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, the concern concerns the possibility of the BA.2 variant infecting people who have already had BA.1. “Apparently this is possible, yes. But it is not proven. I believe that we are at the beginning of the end of the pandemic primarily because BA.1 has infected whoever it could infect. So, the susceptible, from BA.1’s point of view, are at the end. Now, this question of who had BA.1 can have BA.2 is what will be the decision. If whoever had BA.1 is protected against BA.2, we won’t have many more cases. But if the opposite is true (if there is reinfection), we will again have a population that will have the disease.”

For Vecina, the chance of a new variant appearing is relatively small. He explains that, as powerful as the BA.1 and BA.2 are, it is unlikely that a more powerful one will emerge. “Statistically, it is more difficult. A variant is a set of mistakes made when creating a copy of a virus, which enters our cell and reproduces itself. The virus uses our genetic machinery to reproduce itself. In this process, errors occur”, he explains. .

What about deltacron?

“Deltacron is not a major threat. And this is not a matter of finding it. It is not a major threat because it does not have the capacity to infect like other variants that we currently have in circulation in Brazil”, evaluates Gonzalo Vecina Neto.

Regarding the scenario in which the pandemic finds itself, Vecina emphasizes that the subvariant of the omicron BA.2 is the one that most requires attention. “Yes, it is of more concern than deltacron. And we still have the circulation of BA.1, which is losing strength because it did a lot of damage, with many cases. BA.2 is coming, let’s see what will happen”, he adds.

Will we have new variants?

The health doctor clarifies that the flaws that weaken the action of viruses are forgotten by nature. “But bugs that improve viruses tend to take up the space where the virus exists. So, always a better variant that emerges occupies the space of the previous one. A better variant is more infective, more invasive.” He says that for a more invasive variant than the omicron to occur, many mutations would be needed, which is probabilistically unlikely. “So, today, we believe that the virus has reached a level of mutations that it is very difficult for more to occur, although it is possible”, he adds.