The risk of the third war

The Third World War went from being a mere apocalyptic delusion to an increasingly real possibility. If not now, it could be soon. Since the Russian president Vladimir Putinafter the invasion of Ukraine, said that “whoever interferes will lead to consequences never experienced in history” and, three days later, put its nuclear deterrent forces on alert, the fingers of the powers came closer to the bomb buttons. The stage is set for something terrible to happen. On Wednesday, the 16th, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went further in saying that the worst is in the making. “Perhaps the Third War has already begun. We saw this 80 years ago, when the Second began. No one would be able to predict when the conflict would gain worldwide proportions and how it would end,” he said. Emotions clearly run high and great leaders trade offenses. US President Joe Biden called Putin a “war criminal” and the Kremlin reacted by saying the enemy’s speech is “unacceptable and unforgivable”. Nervous nerves and destructive capacity add to the exhaustion of diplomacy and lead the world into a deeper and deeper hole. For those who do not believe in a world military dispute, there is evidence that the Cold War was reinstated to stay, with sanctions and banishments, and this time part of the East, with great firepower, must unite around the Russia.

On Monday, the 14th, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, went public to declare that he was worried that the war in Ukraine could devolve into a global conflict, reinforcing the general fear of humanity. “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now in the realm of possibility,” he said. The subject hovers in everyone’s mind and indicates caution. “Russia has nuclear weapons and it is very important that we avoid a third international conflict,” said Charles Michel, President of the European Council. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, confirming that the matter is on the agenda, maintained the superior tone of the US government and said that the world war will not happen because the United States does not want to. “We have no interest in a Third War,” she declared. Twenty days after the invasion of Ukraine, without the bombings abating, the US and the European Union tighten sanctions and the humanitarian crisis looms large. On Wednesday, the 16th, Russia proposed a ceasefire, as long as Ukraine accepts the status of a neutral country and gives up on becoming a member of NATO, which, for its part, is about to strengthen its forces and redefine the military posture. for the new reality in Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, thousands of refugees leave the epicenter of the war, cities destroyed and looted, where there is no more water, food, medicine and the cold is intense. Another scenario of horror can be seen with the bombed theater of Mariupol, which resisted with hundreds of people sheltered. Just last week, Zelensky had called the nuclear threat Putin’s “bluff”. “It’s one thing to be a killer. Another is committing suicide,” he told the German newspaper Die Zeit. On Wednesday, the 16th, after completely discrediting Ukraine’s NATO membership, he appealed to the US Congress for more weaponry, evoking the attacks on Pearl Harbor in World War II and the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in 2001. In response, Biden announced $800 million in support of Ukraine. The American will go to the extraordinary NATO summit on the 24th, in Brussels, and will participate in a meeting of the European Union.

tension continues

After the opening of humanitarian corridors, the latest advances in negotiations to end the war funneled into a peace plan that includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Ukrainians accept a neutral status for their country, as is the case with Sweden and Austria; limits to its armed forces, which could only act on its territory, protecting the population, and giving up on joining NATO, without sheltering foreign troops, foreign bases and armaments in exchange for protection from the US and allies. The debate around 15 points continues, with Ukrainians hesitating to accept or believe opponents’ proposals. They do not give up the withdrawal of Russian troops from regions along the Black Sea and Azov, as well as around the capital Kiev. The Russians, however, do not intend to leave these areas anytime soon. Ukraine may decide to compromise on some items, Russia on others, but differences tend to outweigh advances. Even if there is an agreement, it will not ease the installed tension, which is unstoppable.

What could lead to a Third War? Of the factors pointed out by analysts, the main one concerns the closure of airspace, insistently requested by Zelensky, according to Roberto Menezes, from the UNB Institute of International Relations. The response has been negative on the part of NATO. Shooting down Russian planes flying over Ukraine would mean intervening in the conflict between two countries that are not part of the alliance. Militarily, reason would pass to Putin who, in turn, could trigger nuclear weapons. Another risk factor would be for the Russians to hit targets in NATO member countries, because there would be no alternative to a backlash. They were very close to that, as Luciana Mello, an IR professor at IBMR-RJ, recalls, at the IPSC bomber (military training center with volunteers and mercenaries and a gateway for armaments) in Yavoriv, ​​25 kilometers from the Polish border. “You cannot rule out the possibility of nuclear confrontation. Assessments by policy experts did not predict Putin’s moves, while field personnel regarded the invasion as imminent. Nor do economic sanctions lead to a retreat on his part,” she says.

One more door to the third war can be opened if the conflict enters through Russian territory, “which no one is imagining yet”, in the words of Juliano Cortinhas, an IR specialist and visiting professor at the University of Virginia, in the USA. He also raises the question of the risk of a Third War for the medium and long term, which could also occur with Russia’s total isolation and sanctions lasting a long time. “We live in a world of interdependence, where channels are not closed – Russian gas continues to supply the Germans. There will be enormous risk if they completely isolate Russia. It was this punitive character that, after the First World War, led Germany to the Second. It is an example of poorly constructed peace, because this process has to be inclusive,” he explains. Regarding tactical weapons, which could be used inside Ukraine, it is believed that there are about 2,000 in Russian possession. They can be carried by launchers on land or by missiles, or even fired by planes and torpedoes, in the case of a submarine confrontation.

But the prolongation of the war also appears as a possibility, according to Luciana Mello, with the Russians using nuclear weapons “in devastating homeopathic doses”. NATO remains on standby with 40,000 troops concentrated in eastern Europe. American fighters were flown to Poland and Germany. And, in addition to arms shipments, millions of euros for equipment purchases were made available to Ukrainians by Americans and Europeans. The most complex question is how to get these weapons into Ukraine.

search for exits

Menezes, from the UNB, says that historically Russia has never used nuclear weapons, respecting international agreements, such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty, taken to the UN by the Americans and the Soviets in 1968. With the dissolution of the USSR at the end of 1991, the arsenal went all to Russia, with warheads coming out of Kazakhstan, Ukraine (where there were disarmaments made by the British). On the Russian side, there has never been a transfer of technology or attacks using these types of weapons, Menezes recalls, and the START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was signed, which is renewed every ten years, for monitoring and verification of both sides. . Donald Trump’s US withdrew from the agreement in 2019, when the renewal would have to be made in 2021, which Russia continues to charge. In any case, the destruction capacity of these weapons is not limited to quantity, observes Menezes. Ricardo Lima, a physicist and energy consultant, sees a risk in an “unbalanced” person in charge of 6,000 nuclear warheads “that would make Hiroshima and Nagasaki look like child’s play, because their destructive power is ten times greater, unthinkable”. For him, the power of money is one of the motivations to stop the possibility of a third war led by Putin — which could also count on chemical and biological weapons, which Russians and Ukrainians have been accusing each other of using and already documented in Vietnam, for American initiative. “A nuclear war destroys one of the pillars of Russia, which is the business of the oligarchs. I hope the partners will hold his hand,” he says.

And it is also necessary to see how far the world economy can withstand these sanctions that seek to take Putin off the axis. A long time with sanctions is bad for everyone, says Cortinhas. What the European Union seems to have well in mind, with populations already feeling the rising cost of living. Menezes notes that “it is one thing to give the order; another is whether it will be fulfilled” in relation to nuclear weapons. For him, what is known as the “deep state”, the country’s “governance” behind presidents, curbs risky orders, which are diluted in a chain of commands. Even if Putin reaches his own explosive limit, he will be contained.

“There are several levels of security and I have no doubt that the Russians are talking directly to the Pentagon, as they have been talking and monitoring themselves for 30 years,” he says. It’s not a trivial decision, she recalls, and it has nothing to do with movies where presidents push a red button. With volunteers or mercenaries on both sides, Cortinhas does not believe in a miscalculation on the part of Putin, who surprised even his ally Xi Jinping when an invasion seemed unlikely. “I see slow steps from Russia, but Putin wants to stabilize positions in the long term,” he says. And China remains with the expected behavior of its diplomacy, of observing, negotiating, waiting for the war to end to see how it can get as much gain as possible. It is in a strategic position and tries to be the balancer, for the time being declared to be on the side of the Russians.

The nuclear arsenal

Only nine countries in the world have this type of weapon. Russia has more declared warheads than the United States

Close to 90% of the planet’s 12,853 nuclear warheads are under Russian and US control. There are 5,977 with the Russians and 5,550

with Americans, according to data collected in February 2022 by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, from two sources: the Stockholm Institute Peace Research and the US Department of State. If France and the United Kingdom are added to the US (which also have a nuclear arsenal and are in NATO), there are 6,065, which exceeds Russia’s total.

There are nine countries in the world that have this type of weapon. After Russia and USA, the amount drops. Third placed, China has 350, followed by France (290), the United Kingdom (225), Pakistan (165), India (156), Israel (90) and North Korea (50). In total, the countries of the East, along with Russia, have 6,691 nuclear warheads, while those of the West, including Israel, have 6,155.

These numbers are almost the same as those collected in 2021 by the Arms Control Association (a non-partisan American organization). For them, the sum is around 13,080 because Russia would have 6,257 and North Korea, between 40 and 50. Of this total, 9,600 would be in military use and the others, being disarmed. The same association points out that the US keeps part of its nuclear weapons sheltered in Europe: Turkey (halfway between West and East), Italy, Germany, Holland and Belgium.