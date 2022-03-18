The Russian Billionaire’s Cheats

While several Russian oligarchs – that select group of individuals who became rich by taking over the state-owned companies of the former Soviet Union – are known around the world for their seized yachts and confiscated assets in retaliation for the Ukrainian conflict, one of them would even like to leave the rings. and stick with your fingers. This is the case of Roman Abramovich, the owner of the English football club Chelsea, the current club world champion.

Despite taking the lead and claiming that he would sell the club and donate the money to Ukrainian refugees, Abramovich ended up being penalized by the United Kingdom, where he lived even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition to not being able to move his fortune, since last Friday he has also not been able to travel around Europe. Even the “Premier League”, responsible for the European championship games, disqualified him as director of the club, something he had been doing since the early 2000s.

At age 55, the owner of Chelsea has Russian, Israeli, Lithuanian citizenship and, in April 2021, received Portuguese citizenship under a law that offers naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews, a people who were expelled from the Iberian Peninsula more than 400 years ago. during the period of the Inquisition.

The speed with which the billionaire received the Portuguese passport, however, drew attention with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. The case reached the rabbi of the city of Porto, Daniel Litvak, who was responsible for evaluating Abramovich’s candidacy. The religious was arrested when he was about to travel to Israel and is now unable to leave the country.

Despite accusations that the entire process of granting citizenship to Sephardic Jews by Portugal is permeated by accusations of corruption and even racism, the Russian oligarch decided that he would not buy this fight, at least for now. Both Portugal and Lithuania are part of the European Union and also of NATO, but with the sanctions, the oligarch is in Israel. Will Abramovich be able to return to his favorite continent in the future with his credit cards working?