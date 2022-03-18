There are survivors among sheltered in Mariupol theater hit by bombing, says Ukraine | World

An air raid shelter may have ensured the survival of some 500 people who were sheltering in a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, according to the local town hall. The site, accuses the Ukrainian government, was the target of one of the heaviest Russian air strikes so far. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble throughout the day.

An adviser to the city of Mariupol said that the bomb shelter that exists in the theater withstood the attacks and that, therefore, there are survivors, but he has not yet been able to specify how many.

“The bomb shelter held up. Now the rubble is being removed. There are survivors. We still don’t know about (number of) victims,” ​​municipal adviser Petro Andrushchenko told Reuters by telephone.

Russia denied having bombed the theater.

Surrounded by Russian forces for more than ten days, Mariupol is one of the most bombed cities so far. Located on the southern coast of the country, it is one of the regions of greatest strategic interest to Russia, as it offers an outlet to the Black Sea for the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

1 of 1 Satellite imagery shows fires and severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol as of March 12, 2022 — Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS Satellite images show fires and severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol on March 12, 2022 — Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

“The heart is broken by what Russia does to our people, our Mariupol and our Donetsk region,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Wednesday night speech after referring to the attack on the theater. .

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday the accusation was a “lie” and repeated the Kremlin’s denials that Russian forces had targeted civilians since the invasion of Ukraine. on February 24th.

“The Russian Armed Forces do not bomb cities,” Zakharova said.