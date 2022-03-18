Tunic: Zelda-inspired game launches by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

Service also receives by surprise today the game Paradise Killer

Yesterday we brought the list of games that will come to the service Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass during the second half of March, but the Microsoft left a very interesting surprise for today (16), during his event [email protected]Xbox Showcase it was revealed that the game Tunic is being released today for Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇAincluding the game is available for free in the aforementioned Xbox subscription service catalogs.

Tunic is a work created by Andrew Shouldicfrom the studio finjiwho does not hide his inspirations in the series The Legend of Zelda, in this game you’ll control a friendly fox who wears a green outfit, just like the already famous Link. Bringing an isometric view, there are several puzzles found during the adventure, to provide the player with a unique experience. Check out the launch trailer below.

The game is being well evaluated by the specialized media, at the time of publication, the game is rated 87 on metacritic for the PC version and 80 for the Xbox Series X version. Check below some reports taken from the published reviews.

“I completed the original Legend of Zelda when I was nine, but me at nine wouldn’t have lasted long in Tunic. While it might look adorable thanks to its deceptively cute furry orange protagonist, Tunic quickly makes it clear that you better be ready for a fight. It’s a fantastic Zelda-style game for the Elden Ring generation, and solving its relentlessly smart campaign and challenging combat through careful study of its indecipherable but intuitive instruction manual and nimble controller work has given me a well-deserved reward. and a sense of satisfaction I won’t soon forget.” Ryan McCaffrey, IGN



“One person’s experience of playing Tunic will absolutely be what they made it out of. Those uninterested in secrets or super-challenging gameplay can take the main path however they want thanks to these different settings. But there will also be players who enjoy knowing everything over the world and defeat all its bosses. The amazing thing is how Tunic caters to all these players without compromising on any fronts. This is a delightful and intriguing journey.” Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

In addition to TunicO Xbox Game Pass it’s the PC Game Pass also receive the game today Paradise Killerdeveloped by the studio Kaizen Game Works and which is also being released for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, in addition to Xbox and PC consoles.

Did you like the surprise arrival of Tunic? Want to try out the new game? Share in the comments with your opinion!



