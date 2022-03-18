Ukraine accuses Russia of purposely bombing theater that served as a shelter | National Journal

An attack on a residential building at the end of curfew in Ukraine’s capital killed one person and injured three.

The Mariupol theater shelter worked. The prefecture reported this Thursday (17) that those who were there survived. But it is not possible to know how many died in the explosion on Wednesday (16).

Images show two sides of the building collapsed. Local authorities reported that up to 1,000 people sheltered inside. And on the outside, they had written in big Russian letters: “Children.” The New York Times newspaper confirmed by satellite that the warning was there, yes. The Ukrainian government accuses the Russia to aim on purpose at the shelter.

A spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy denied it. Maria Zakharova declared that “everyone knows” that Russia’s armed forces do not bomb cities and that the images that appear are edited.

An American company published another version. Photos from before and after bombings show damage to civilian infrastructure in Volnovakha, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson. It’s bomb in residential buildings, train station, churches.

More than 90% of Mariupol would be destroyed. The location is strategic: if the port city falls, Russia would link the breakaway eastern regions with Crimea.

Ukraine is trying to drive away from Mariupol tanks bearing the letter “Z”, a mark used by Russian forces. One man even jumped out of the tank to escape.

More than 200,000 Ukrainians have been trying the same thing for a week. They are trapped in the Russian siege in degrading conditions and the intermittent humanitarian corridor is not working properly.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it had shot down more aircraft and sunk Russian warships in the Black Sea, in cities near Odessa.

Ukraine says it mounted a counteroffensive on Kherson, with the aim of inflicting maximum losses on Russia. Ukrainian forces said they were managing to stop the siege of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. But Russia already controls a large swath of the southern territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine said the Russians had not made significant progress in recent days towards the capital. The UK Ministry of Defense signed under. British intelligence chronicled “minimal progress by Russian forces by land, sea or air in recent days”. The report states that Russia “continues to suffer heavy losses”.

The Pentagon estimated that in three weeks of fighting, 7,000 Russian soldiers died in the warmore than the American soldiers killed in 20 years in the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. THE Ukraine speaks of more than 13 thousand deaths. THE Russia only took 498.

The British government saw the Ukrainian resistance as “strong and well-coordinated”, with “most of the territory, including major cities, in Ukrainian hands”.

This is the case with the capital. The Kiev metropolitan region experienced a 24-hour battle in the sky. The remains of a missile intercepted by the anti-aircraft system passed through a residential building at 5 am. Three people were injured and one man’s mother died.

One resident said that no one understands the reason for the war. He said he was beyond furious. The attack took place at the end of the 35-hour curfew.