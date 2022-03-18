Ukraine says deal could be possible in about 10 days







Firefighter works at bombed site in Kharkiv photo: Reuters

Ukraine’s chief negotiator in talks with Russia, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday, 17, that an agreement to end the attacks in the country could be possible in about 10 days.

“It could take a few days, more or less a week and a half, to find an agreement on the most controversial points. The signing of an agreement will put an end to the acute phase of the conflict, allow us to honor all those who were murdered and start the reconstruction But I doubt that for the Ukrainians the war will end there, not after everything we’ve been through,” he said in an interview with Polish media.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, after the end of the fighting, there will no longer be any positive diplomatic relations between the two nations. “You cannot go back to the past and talk about ‘brother countries’. The points of this have all been blown up. We will create a strong border and treat Russia with the coldness that a country that invaded our home to kill us deserves,” he added.

Returning to the negotiations, Podolyak explained that in addition to the two main delegations that meet at the debating table, “there are numerous subcommittees that focus on resolving specific issues.”

“There are humanitarian issues, such as evacuation corridors, economic and legal issues. The latter are particularly important because they need a signed agreement that does not contradict international agreements and the constitutions of both countries”, explained the representative.

Regarding the change of meetings between the delegations from face-to-face to virtual, Podolyak explained that the change was necessary due to “the loss of a lot of time” to make the trips due to the fighting.



















Russian deaths

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Russia had lost more than 14,000 troops in three weeks of fighting.

Moscow won’t confirm the numbers, but if true, this is already longer than the entire former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, which lasted about 10 years.

“Russia has already lost more soldiers than in the war in Chechnya and Afghanistan, with 14,000 killed, more than 450 tanks and armored vehicles destroyed, 750 planes were shot down and we killed several of its generals,” Reznikov said.