Ukraine school attack kills 21, injures 25 others

The 22nd day of the war in Ukraine was marked by an attack on a school – Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

A school suffered a missile attack early on Thursday that left at least 21 people dead and 25 others injured in Merefa, eastern Ukraine, according to local authorities. The information is from Metropolis.

The attack was attributed by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office to the Russian Army. The Ukrainian government says the missile hit a school and cultural center.

Kharkiv, a city near Merefa, has also come under heavy bombardment as Vladimir Putin’s troops try to advance on the city.

Kiev, the Ukrainian capital and cities in the south, which provide access to the Black Sea, an important trade route, are the most affected.

The bombings continue while Russians and Ukrainians can’t understand each other, so civilians and residential areas were again targeted overnight.

Ukraine experienced another night of intense bombing. A 16-story building was hit by parts of a destroyed missile in Kiev. One person was killed and three others were injured. In all, 30 residents were rescued from the site.

According to estimates by the security agencies of the United States (US), in 22 days of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 7,000 soldiers at the front. Another 14,000 soldiers were wounded during the bombings, which began on 24 February. The data were reported by international news agencies this Thursday (17).

On Thursday morning, Russians and Ukrainians resumed, by videoconference, the meeting that discusses the points of a possible ceasefire. Simultaneously, the Russian leader convened the ministerial cabinet for a meeting.

Political-diplomatic movements around the war in Ukraine continue to put pressure on governments around the world. Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are trying to reach consensus on three points: military, political and humanitarian.

The world is closely following the talks, which have gained more momentum after the release of what would be a draft for the peace agreement.