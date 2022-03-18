Ukrainian ballet star dies after being wounded in Russian attack

Ukrainian ballet star Artem Datsishin died in Kiev after being wounded by Russian forces during the invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

The information was shared on social media by Tatyana Borovik, a colleague of Datsishin, and shared by the chief director of the National Opera of Ukraine, Anatoly Solovyanenko, last Thursday (17).





According to Borovik, the dancer was shot on February 26 and spent weeks fighting for his life until he couldn’t resist his injuries. “I cannot express the pain in my heart,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory reached its 23rd day this Friday (18). According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the conflict has generated more than 3.1 million refugees.





There are many reports that the attacks promoted by the Russian army were being directed at non-military targets. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 726 civilians died in the first 20 days of the war.

Despite the various sanctions of Western countries against Russia, military offensives on Ukrainian territory continue. The latest attempts to reach a ceasefire agreement have failed.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky reinforces calls for the creation of a no-fly zone on the territory of Ukraine. He measure would help to lessen Russian attacks by planes.



