UN says hundreds of civilians died in Ukraine, calls for investigation

More than 700 civilians, including 52 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion three weeks ago, but the “real number is probably much higher,” UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the Council of Security of the organization, this Thursday.

“Most of these casualties were caused by the use in populated areas of explosive weapons with a wide area of ​​impact. Hundreds of residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, as were hospitals and schools,” said DiCarlo.

She told the 15-member council that the UN human rights agency recorded 726 deaths, including 52 children, and 1,174 people injured, including 63 children, between February 24 and March 15. DiCarlo did not specify culprit.

“The magnitude of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine cannot be denied. This calls for a thorough investigation and accountability,” she said.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on the health system in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Security Council.

“In any conflict, attacks on health are a violation of international humanitarian law,” Tedros told the council, without specifying who was to blame.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of attacking civilians. Russia has called its military actions in Ukraine a “special operation” and denies attacking civilians, saying it targets Ukraine’s military infrastructure.