understand the disease that caused an outbreak in England

Scarlet fever cases are on the rise in northwest England, with outbreaks in schools in some cities, such as Salford and Wigan in Greater Manchester.

The highly contagious disease especially affects school-age children (ages 2 to 10) and causes a rough rash, sore throat, redness of the cheeks and swelling of the tongue.

At the beginning of the infection, the child may also have chills and a high fever, which gradually decreases in the following days until it disappears.

Credit: Disclosure/NHK Schools in England report outbreak of scarlet fever

While highly transmissible, the condition tends not to be serious and is easily treatable with antibiotics to reduce the risk of complications.

Scarlet fever is caused by the group A beta-hemolytic Streptococcus bacteria. This bacteria is the same bacteria that causes some skin infections such as impetigo and erysipelas.

To prevent the spread of scarlet fever, it is important to practice good hygiene by washing your hands with warm soapy water, not sharing cups or utensils, and covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

old disease

In the late 19th century, scarlet fever was common in England and Wales and a leading cause of death in children.

However, with the development of Medicine, it has become significantly rarer and less dangerous. However, cases have increased in recent years in England and there is still no vaccine for the disease.