US Program Offers Rewards for Reporting Russian Oligarchs’ Yachts, Jets and Mansions | Ukraine and Russia

Authorities from the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the United Kingdom have a task force to sanction the oligarchs associated with the government of Vladimir Putin and, in the context of this international effort, the Americans have established a program to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs that can award a whistleblower up to $5 million.

The initial idea is that yachts, jets and even mansions owned by Russians linked to the Vladimir Putin regime in these countries will be discovered.

The US had already adopted a similar measure before the Russian crisis existed. The “award” model was approved by Congress just over a year ago. It also applies to assets linked to corruption in other countries.

For example, rewards can also be handed out for information related to the multibillion-dollar scandal involving the Malaysian Sovereign Fund, known as 1MDB, according to the US Treasury Department.

This Wednesday (16) Russian millionaires became part of this group that is targeted by the Americans.

The plan is commonly known as the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Rewards Program and was officially passed as part of a defense spending bill by Congress in the final days of the Trump administration.

To qualify, the property must be located in the US, held with a US financial institution, or otherwise have fallen into the possession of a US person.