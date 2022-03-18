US threatens China with retaliation if it provides military aid to Russia

posted on 03/17/2022 19:14



(credit: JEWEL SAMAD)

Just hours after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US government released this Thursday (17) information that China could face retaliation for “supporting Russian aggression”. against Ukraine.

“We are concerned that they are considering directly supporting Russia with military equipment that would be used in Ukraine. President Biden will speak with President Xi tomorrow, clearly saying that China will be responsible for any act intended to support the aggression and we will not hesitate to impose a cost on that”, declared the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, this Thursday.

“We are concerned that China intends to provide direct military assistance to Russia,” he added.

This is the clearest warning issued by the United States to China since the start of the invasion of Ukraine and comes just hours before a conversation between the two presidents scheduled for Friday.

This meeting, the fourth between the two leaders since Joe Biden took office, seeks to “preserve open channels of communication between the United States and China,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

A constant concern of President Biden is that the United States and China are certainly doomed to a relentless competition, but it is enough to maintain dialogue so that this confrontation does not generate chaos at an international level.

The two leaders will discuss this “competition” between Washington and Beijing “as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine and other issues of common interest,” Psaki said.

The United States raised its tone even further, calling the position of “China’s alignment with Russia” in the face of the war in Ukraine “deeply worrying” during a recent meeting in Rome between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and the Chinese Communist Party diplomacy number one, Yang Jiechi.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China has privileged its relationship with Moscow, but this “unlimited friendship” has been tested by the war, as the Chinese regime of President Xi Jinping appears to have been surprised by Ukrainian resistance and the strength of Western sanctions. .

“Biden’s priority (during the dialogue) will be to demand that China not give Russia the means to offset international sanctions,” Ryan Hass, an expert at the Brookings Research Institute and former China adviser to President Barack Obama, told AFP.

In addition to possible military assistance to Russia, Washington wants to prevent China from helping Moscow mitigate the impact of sanctions aimed at financially and economically strangling Vladimir Putin’s regime.