Video: Rare animal, which inspired the X-Men’s Wolverine, is seen in the USA

Tour guide MacNeil Lyons spotted a wolverine in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, United States. According to the TV channel NBC, it is estimated that at least 10 wolverines inhabit the locality. The episode took place on March 5 this year, but the images were released this week. The information is from UOL.

MacNeil Lyons, owner of ecotourism agency Yellowstone Insight, was with a group of tourists when he spotted the wolverine.

He told NBC that he has been in the region for 20 years and this was the first time he saw the animal.

Animal tracking expert James Halfpenny reported that the wolverine was following the tracks of an elk. However, in the middle of the way, he hesitated and decided to return to his shelter.

“Wolverine is a carnivorous animal and will eat anything it can put in its mouth. In that desolate, snowy region it is looking for dead animals, anything that has died, a carcass,” he said.

Halfpenny couldn’t tell whether the wolverine was male or female. He pointed out that, now, with the record, there is hope that there are families of the species in the park’s region.

“If that can prove that there are other wolverines, that would be great.”

Inspiration

The rare animal served as the inspiration for the creation of the character “Wolverine” from Marvel’s “X-Men” comic book series.

In addition to the name, the hero inherited some characteristics, such as the wild, aggressive appearance, the frowning look and the solitary lifestyle.

Another important detail that the animal and the character have in common are the huge claws, which serve both for hunting and defense.







