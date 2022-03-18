VIDEO: Russian Kamov Ka-52 helicopter destroyed by Ukrainian armed forces – Cavok Brasil

A video was shared on social media showing a Russian Air Force Kamov Ka-52 helicopter destroyed by the Ukrainians.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Nikolaev area, the Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter, with a tail number RF-13411, was shot down while in flight, in a field near Mikolajów in the south of the country. .

#Ukraine: Another Russian Attack Helicopter was destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defenses; this time a Ka-52 with tail number of RF-13411. pic.twitter.com/xeRhgB3mrv — ?? Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 16, 2022

The plane was reported to have crashed in a field near Nikolaev and the Russian crew did not have time to use their weapons. As reported, the aircraft’s missiles were not launched.

The Kamov Ka-52 crew consists of two pilots. The video shows a part of a torn parachute near the wreckage.

This helicopter belonged to the 55th Army Aviation Helicopter Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, based in the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Territory.

On Wednesday, the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Oleksiy Arestovych, said that Ukraine’s armed forces in some sections had started a counterattack. During the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian army managed to shoot down three Russian planes, a helicopter and several cruise missiles, Arestovych said.

According to Ukrainian estimates, the Russian army has lost 108 helicopters since February 24, the day the invasion of Ukraine began.