War: how spending days in fear can be bad for your mental health – 03/18/2022

Despite progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for a possible ceasefire, the fear of what could happen in the coming months still surrounds much of the world’s population. Experts point out that, even away from conflict, it is impossible not to be impacted, and the scenario of destruction, suffering, deaths and despair triggers a series of health consequences, ranging from stress, anxiety and fear to difficulty sleeping and catastrophic thoughts.

Feeling fear is natural, but when it is constant it can indicate the need for professional follow-up. “When sensing the presence of a danger imminentWhether real or not, the brain prepares the body to fight or flee, mobilizing a series of physiological resources in this response, such as the acceleration of the heartbeat to bring blood to the muscles. Fear goes hand in hand with anxiety, which is the attempt to anticipate a future danger and which can generate alertness in the individual. If this state is constant and persistent, very high levels of anxiety are generated, which can harm social, professional or other areas of the subject’s life”, says the psychologist. Herbert Saldanha.

Psychologist Vanessa Gebrim, an expert in treating anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, says that living in constant fear weakens the immune system, affects thinking and decision-making. “The first reaction is anxiety, but when this process is prolonged, the body can stay in a state of alert for longer, bringing problems to the person’s health, such as anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions. of depression,” he says. “There are people who, even though they have no contact with Ukrainians, are absorbing all the pain and discussing the war and the possible consequences of a nuclear attack.”

This doesn’t just happen in wars, of course. A neurologist at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), José Luiz Inojosa says that having constant and daily fear, such as the fear of losing your job, of being contaminated with a deadly virus, of insecurity in cities, of not eating , not fitting into social network patterns or even the fear of war, serves as one of the factors that will lead to chronic stress, because even though some are not intense, they are constant.

How fear acts on the body

According to Inojosa, the amygdala (located in the depths of the temporal lobes) is, at the same time, close to the circuits that generate memories and close to the brain structures capable of generating bodily reactions to fear. “It works as a special receptor for the various brain information such as vision, hearing or even the sensation of the skin, and triggers an escape behavior from that danger, at the same time that we are on high alert”.

Also according to the neurologist, it sends information to the hypothalamus, which commands the activation of the sympathetic autonomic nervous system, stimulating the adrenal glands to release noradrenaline and adrenaline, increasing heart rate and raising blood pressure.

“If the fear is extreme, the mouth becomes dry, the skin becomes pale, muscle tremors and even loss of urine may occur due to lack of control of the internal sphincter of the urethra. But, in general, this reaction is not so intense and serves to prepare the body for what we call a ‘fight or flight’ situation”, says the doctor.

Psychiatrist Antônio Geraldo da Silva, president of the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry), explains that the median nucleus of the raphe, found in the brainstem, is involved in controlling the contextual conditioning of fear. “This part of the brain recognizes an environment associated with trauma and deciphers it as an aversive stimulus, a kind of fear associated with a traumatic environment,” he explains.

The inferior colliculi — one on each side of the brain — work on a more particular type of fear, acting as a filter. If we hear a noise that we consider dangerous, such as a gunshot or an explosion, the colliculi are activated. From there, the sound considered dangerous goes straight from the auditory thalamus to the amygdala, which triggers the typical fear reactions: sweating, increased heart rate and shivering.

Two other important reactions when a person is afraid are dilated pupils and a more prepared lung for gas exchange, according to Inojosa. “The adrenal glands also dump corticosteroids into the bloodstream, which will flood the blood with sugars to fuel brain and muscle metabolism as much as possible. In return, the circulatory system reduces the flow of blood to our viscera and limbs. “.

If this response is momentary, the organism returns to balance and the psychic suffering will be overcome. The activity of the sympathetic autonomic nervous system will balance with the parasympathetic one, blood flow to all organs will be restored, blood pressure will stabilize, and the heart rate will return to normal.

16.Mar.22 – Residents help an elderly woman out of a bomb-damaged residential building in Kiev Image: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE/via REUTERS

What long-term fear can cause

According to neurosurgeon Ricardo Santos de Oliveira, assistant physician in the neurosurgery division of the Hospital das Clínicas of the FMRP/USP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo), when subjected to stressful events, the human being undergoes three distinct phases: alertness, resistance and exhaustion, which can have short, medium and long term health effects.

In the alert phase, as already explained, the organism undergoes changes that are intended to prepare it for flight or fight. In the resistance phase, the organism tries to rebalance itself to return to the normal state, increasing the resistance capacity. “This dynamic requires the use of a lot of energy and, consequently, some symptoms such as tiredness, dizziness, tingling, memory lapses and malaise are perceived”.

In the exhaustion phase, the physical and psychological states are compromised, according to Oliveira, and the person starts to have difficulties in performing daily activities. Fatigue becomes chronic and irritability, social isolation, sexual difficulty, hair loss and insomnia appear.

The chronic effects and long-term activation of the stress response system and overexposure to cortisol and other stress hormones can disrupt almost every process in the body, according to Oliveira. This increases the risk of many health problems, including anxiety, depression, breakouts and skin lesions, hair loss, digestive problems, headaches, muscle tension and chronic pain, heart disease, heart attack, high blood pressure, and accidents. stroke, insomnia, weight gain, memory and concentration disorders.

When professional help is needed

According to psychologist Herbert Saldanha, some signs can identify when fear is taking over the person. The first is how often episodes happen over a given period. “If symptoms persist for six months or more, that could be an indication that it’s time to seek help.”

He also points out that cultural contextual factors must be taken into account in the assessment by the health professional. Excessive fear, persistent and as a disproportionate response to a real risk that presents itself must significantly impact the social and professional functioning of the individual. “In these cases, a psychologist or psychiatrist should be consulted for an adequate evaluation, taking into account the patient’s sociocultural context and his life history and family history to assess the influence of possible genetic factors.”

Techniques can help reduce anxiety

If the person already suffers from anxiety, the world tension can increase the unease in the face of the uncertain scenario we live in today. Vanessa Gebrim teaches how some attitudes can reduce anxiety: