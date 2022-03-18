War in Ukraine: Dancer dies after Russian attack on Kiev – 03/18/2022 – Illustrated

Ukrainian dancer Artiom Datsishin died at the age of 43 on Thursday, three weeks after being wounded in an attack by Russian troops on Kiev on February 26.

He had been in the hospital since the break-in. The death was confirmed by Tatiana Borovik, close to Datsishin, this Thursday by Facebook.

“Farewell my dear man! I cannot express the pain in my heart that is crushing me! In loving memory of you,” she wrote.

Principal dancer at the Kiev National Opera, with tours in Europe and the United States, Datsishin played the leading roles in acclaimed plays such as “Lakes of the Cines”, “The Nutcracker”, “Sleeping Beauty” and “Romeo and Juliet”. .

Russian choreographer and former director of the Bolshoi ballet, Alexei Ratmanski was one of the names of the world ballet that mourned the death of Datsishin. “Artyrom Datsishin, the main dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine died today in Kiev from wounds received on February 26 under Russian artillery. He was a beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues. An unbearable pain,” he wrote on his Instagram account on Monday. Thursday.

The director of the National Opera of Ukraine, Anatoli Sovovianenko, also said: “Our colleague, a wonderful artist, a famous soloist of the ballet company has died.”