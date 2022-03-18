war reaches 23rd day with new attacks

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said today that Russia has appealed to “extreme measures” after losing resources and personnel in the war, which is now in its 23rd day, with new records of attacks across the country, including in western Ukraine. “They are carrying out a secret mobilization,” he said in a statement today, citing the attraction of “volunteers” as well as “mercenaries” from Syria.

The Russians, for their part, say they are “tightening the siege” on Mariupol – a city that has had 80% of its homes destroyed and has been the target of constant attacks – with the support of separatists from eastern Ukraine.

This Friday (18), a missile attack hit an area near the airport of Lviv, a Ukrainian city 550 kilometers west of Kiev, close to the Polish border. In the capital, at least one person died in an attack that hit a residential building, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

While the conflict is still going on, international leaders are trying to intercede for its end. Today, the presidents of the United States and China will talk about the war.

Missiles in Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said an aircraft repair factory near the city’s airport was destroyed in the attack, but the terminal was not hit. Sadovyi said on social media that work at the factory had stopped before the missiles hit the site and there were no reports of casualties.

According to the “Western” Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, six cruise missiles were launched, “probably from the Black Sea”. “Two missiles were destroyed by West Air Command anti-aircraft missiles,” the agency said in a statement. The Black Sea is about 800 kilometers from Lviv.

Head of Lviv’s regional military administration, Maksym Kozytsky said one person was injured in the attack.

Smoke is seen after explosion near Lviv airport in Ukraine Image: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP

building in the capital

In Kiev, “rocket debris” caused a fire in a five-story residential building in the Podilskyi district, according to Ukraine’s emergency service.

About 98 people were evacuated. The service reports at least one death and four injuries.

Fire engulfed residential building in Podilsky in the capital Kiev Image: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

“Positive Image”

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says the Russians are “trying to create a positive image by distributing food to the civilian population”. “At the same time, they are actively seeking out and detaining pro-Ukrainian activists, civil servants, members of the Counter-Terrorism Operation/Joint Forces Operation and their family members, as well as other citizens who might organize resistance to the occupation.”

Russian bombings in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine Image: Reuters

The Russian Defense Ministry says it has managed to “liberate” about 90% of the territory of the “People’s Republic of Luhansk”, a separatist area of ​​eastern Ukraine, and that it has advanced into Donetsk.

Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that on Friday, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, a city in the region.

“They hit a residential building and an administrative building,” he said, reporting at least two deaths and their injuries. “The Russians are incapable of fighting an honest war between armies. So they continue to bomb civilians.”

Missile attack in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, hits a residential and an administrative building Image: Pavlo Kyrylenko

In Mariupol, Russia says that “units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the support of the Russian Armed Forces, are tightening the siege and fighting the nationalists in the center of the city”.