Wednesday, March 16 | Summary of the day

Biden calls Putin “war criminal”and Russia says speech is “inexcusable”. Covid growing again in Europe and Asia. 7.3 magnitude earthquake is recorded on the northeast coast of Japan, near Fukushima. Interest rate in Brazil it rises to 11.75% and is at the highest level in 5 years. Shopping Guide tests iPhones and compares cost-effectiveness. and the profile of Jão, the idol of “suffering pop” which is at its peak and will perform at Lollapalooza.

1 of 2 US President Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’ on March 16, 2022 – Photo: Reproduction Reuters US President Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’ on March 16, 2022.

On the 21st day of fighting in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden called Russia’s Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”. He made the comment after announcing an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukrainians. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying the lines were “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric”. Last year, Biden had already classified the Russian president as an assassin.

Zelensky asked the US Congress for military aid

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Americans to increase the donation of military equipment and create a new alliance of countries. According to him, the institutions conceived after the Second World War are no longer enough. He also stated, “Remember Pearl Harbor. Remember 9/11, when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlegrounds.” In an emotional speech to the US Congress, Zelensky showed videos of the attacks that have taken place in Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the war, on February 24 (watch here).

Pandemic in Europe and Asia ⚠️

After a period of many relaxations in health measures to prevent Covid, several European and Asian countries are registering a considerable increase in cases of the disease, which again raises concern about the resurgence of a new wave of the coronavirus. The situation triggers the global alert and indicates that caution is required. experts heard by g1 point out that the scenario stems from a combination of factors, such as stagnation of vaccination, sanitary flexibilities and population behavioral change (understand each one of them in this report).

President Jair Bolsonaro said that the federal government intends to change, by March 31, the status of Covid-19 in Brazil from “pandemic” to “endemic”. He signaled that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, is seeking support from representatives of other powers to “make the state of health emergency more flexible”. Since March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronovirus as a pandemic. Endemic is the status of recurrent, typical diseases that often manifest in a given region, but for which the population and health services are already prepared (see details here).

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was recorded on Wednesday (16) off the northeast coast of Japan, near Fukushima. The effects were also felt in Tokyo and in the cities of Miyagi, Iwate and Tohoku. Despite reports of fires, there were no signs of major damage. Authorities issued a tsunami warning but withdrew it hours later. About two million homes were left without power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company. The quake triggered a fire alarm in a turbine at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which in 2011 was devastated by a magnitude 9 earthquake. This time, however, there were no abnormalities at the site, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided today to raise the Selic rate from 10.75% per year to 11.75% per year. It is the ninth consecutive increase. The index reached the highest level since April 2017, when it was at 12.25% per year. The increase in the basic interest rate is the Central Bank’s main instrument to face inflation. The sequence of highs, therefore, is an attempt to contain the rise in prices recorded in recent months.

Launched in 2007, the iPhone has already reached its version 13, which came out at the end of last year. But Apple still makes and sells the 11 and 12 models, which hit stores in 2019 and 2020. g1 tested the three iPhones still in use to show the differences and count the pros and cons of each one (and yes, we talk about value for money too). The iPhone 11, for example, remains a great option, but it doesn’t have 5G. And the younger “brothers” bring better cameras. Check the test result here and see the best option for you.

THE GOOD OF THE DAY 🕺😭🔊

2 of 2 Jão — Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Jão Jão — Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Jão

He is an idol of “sofrência pop” and sells tickets like almost no one else in Brazilian music today; it has fierce fans who sing along the free love propagated in verses influenced by Cazuza and rocked by a sound with echoes of ‘N Sync; released hits like “Coringa and “Idiota”. He is João Vitor Romania Balbino, 26 years old, Jão, who performs at Lollapalooza on March 26. There he will show the repertoire of his albums (the most recent is “Pirata” ), which bring an almost always emotional sound. Discover here the trajectory of this artist who arrives at the festival at its peak.