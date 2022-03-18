“We’re Halfway There”

Russia has made the first formal signal that a ceasefire agreement could take place soon. The war, which began on February 24, has left a trail of destruction in Ukraine.

This Friday (18/3), after another round of negotiations, the representative of the Russian government, Vladimir Medinsky, admitted that the possible peace pact is “halfway”.

Questions about Ukraine’s neutrality and the requirement that the invaded country not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are the ones that are most aligned with Russia.

The Russian official also said the two nations were discussing details about security guarantees for Ukraine should it withdraw from joining the US-coordinated military entity, and the country’s demilitarization.

Chemical weapons

The signal comes amid serious complaints about the production and use of chemical weapons in warfare. Russia denied the United Nations (UN) and accused the United States of financing the development of this type of arsenal.

This Friday (18/3), the UN Security Council met on an emergency basis. The meeting comes amid escalating bombings in Ukraine.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, accused the United States of violating the convention on biological weapons in Ukraine.

Nebenzya was categorical: he said that American agents were collaborating in biological weapons tests in Ukraine. “The United States was making a cynical use of Ukrainian territory for dangerous research,” he said.

The United States and UN ambassadors have claimed that, in addition to producing false information in order to justify the military invasion of Ukraine, Russia produces and plans to handle biological weapons.

The Russian representative, on the other hand, criticized the fact that the support offered by the United States to Ukraine is concentrated, above all, in the area of ​​defense.

During the session, representatives of Brazil and China endorsed the condemnation of this type of weapon and spoke about the consequences of these actions.

This week, Russia’s Defense Ministry, without providing evidence, accused the Ukrainian government of planning a chemical attack against its own people to hold Moscow accountable for adopting chemical weapons in the three-week conflict with Ukraine.

alerts

The UN and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have been warning of the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. The organization accuses Russia of “raising the alert level” for nuclear forces.

UK intelligence services accuse Russia of planning this type of attack. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said earlier this month that the Russian army would have this type of device at its disposal to attack soon.

“We should all be aware of the possibility that Russia will use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or create a false flag operation using them. It is a clear pattern”, he stressed.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Realizing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russian-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

War

Ukraine and the world watch in astonishment the trail of destruction that the Russian bombings have caused. The intensity of the attacks is on a staggering scale. Hospitals, schools, homes and even shelters are in the sights of the troops. Russians and Ukrainians negotiate a ceasefire.

The entire country is devastated, and at least four major Ukrainian cities are collapsing. There is a lack of water, electricity, heating, communication (internet and telephone) and food.

They face the most dramatic situation Kiev, capital and heart of power; Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city; Mariupol, which has been under siege for 10 days and has experienced massive attacks; and Kherson, where Russians claim to have seized power.