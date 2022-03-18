‘We’ve never had such strength,’ Putin says in a packed stadium in Moscow; watch | World

Shows by pop singers, nationalist music, flags, big screens and special effects. This was the scenario in which Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed around 100,000 people in a Moscow stadium on Friday (18).

In the midst of Ukraine’s war, the Russian leader gave a speech filled with nationalist tones and said that his country has never had “so much strength” as it is now.

Putin supporters fill Moscow stadium on day of annexation of Crimea

Applauded by supporters, Putin also praised Russian troops in Ukraine and congratulated soldiers who are fighting on the front. To justify what he called a “military operation” in the neighboring country, the Russian leader claimed he is saving Ukrainians from neo-Nazi forces and “preventing genocide” there.

“Russia had already done everything possible to lift Crimea. Sevastopol created a barrier against the neo-Nazis, and the people in Donbass also did not agree with this government”, said the Russian president.

1 of 4 Russian President Vladimir Putir attends an event commemorating the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea — Photo: Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putir attends an event commemorating the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea (Photo: Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin)

Officially, the event was held to celebrate eight years of Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region, which formerly belonged to Ukraine. The party took place at Luzhniki Stadium, which, in 2018, hosted the opening ceremony and the final match of the World Cup, which France won. Built in the 1950s, the stadium also hosted matches for the Soviet Union’s football team.

2 of 4 Image of Luzhniki stadium, which hosted games for the Soviet national team, renovated in 2018 to host the World Cup that year. — Photo: Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik Image of Luzhniki stadium, which hosted games of the Soviet national team, renovated in 2018 to host the World Cup that year. — Photo: Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik

With a capacity of 90,000 people, the venue was fully packed with people waving Russian flags and dressed in the country’s colors. Outside, hundreds of people also followed the party inside the stadium through a big screen.

Before and after Putin’s speech, there were concerts with Russian pop names who support the current regime or who have not yet spoken out against the war. Artists also sang classics of the country’s nationalism and songs that praise soldiers of war.

3 of 4 Russian President Vladimir Putir delivers a speech to commemorate the 8th anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea — Photo: Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putir delivers a speech to commemorate the 8th anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea (Photo: Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin)

transmission interruption

But one episode stole the spotlight. In the final part of Putin’s speech, the broadcast, made by Russian state TV, was abruptly interrupted and transferred to a show that had been broadcast shortly before the Russian president’s speech.

There were rumors that some unexpected episode could have caused the interruption, but the Kremlin claimed that there was a technical glitch and therefore the final part of the speech cannot be broadcast at this time. Putin left the stadium shortly after the speech, news agencies assisting the event reported.

4 of 4 Putin supporters wave flags during Russian president’s speech — Photo: via Reuters Putin supporters wave flags during Russian president’s speech (Photo: via Reuters)