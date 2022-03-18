what Putin needs to end the invasion

Russian tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Luhansk; War completes 23 days this Friday (18)

Even the worst war comes to an end. Sometimes, as in 1945, the only outcome is to fight to the death. More often than not, though, wars end with a deal that doesn’t entirely satisfy anyone, but at least puts an end to the bloodshed.

And usually, even after the worst and most bitter conflicts, the two sides gradually resume their old, less hostile relationship.

If we’re lucky, we’re starting to see the beginning of this process happening now between Russia and Ukraine.

The resentment, especially on the Ukrainian side, will last for decades. But both sides want and need peace: Ukraine, because its towns and cities have suffered a terrible blow, and Russia, because, according to the Ukrainian president, it has already sacrificed more men and apparatus than it has lost in its two incredibly violent wars in Chechnya — although this is impossible to verify.

But no one voluntarily signs a peace agreement that is likely to lead to their own downfall.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the search continues for ways to save face. Ukraine’s President Zelensky has already demonstrated remarkable skill as a diplomat, and he is clearly willing to say and do whatever is acceptable to him and his people to drive the Russians out of their country.

For him, there is one overriding objective — to ensure that Ukraine comes out of this horrific experience as a united, independent country rather than a province of Russia, which President Putin initially seemed to think he could turn it into.

Keep reading

For Putin, all that matters now is that he is able to declare victory. It doesn’t matter that everyone in his government understands that Russia was scarred from this unnecessary invasion. Never mind that the 20 percent or so of Russians who understand what’s really going on in the world know that Putin gambled everything on a self-created fantasy and lost.

The battle will be for the support of the majority of the remaining population, who tend to tacitly believe what is said on state television — even when there are moments like the sudden appearance on screen of the extraordinarily courageous TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova with a sign to say that everything is what is being said is propaganda.

Marina Ovsyannikova holding a sign that says “No to War” live on Russian TV March 15

So what is Putin going to do to get out of this disastrous war right on tape in the eyes of the majority in Russia?

First, a guarantee, perhaps even to be written into Ukraine’s Constitution, that the country has no intention of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the near future. Zelensky has already laid the groundwork for this, asking NATO for something the alliance could not agree to (establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine), then criticizing the organization for letting him down, and finally reflecting aloud that it he was sure that if NATO behaved like this, it would be worth joining.

In this scenario, NATO takes the blame, which it can easily deal with, and Ukraine gets the freedom to do whatever it wants.

But this is the easy part. It will be harder to deal with the urgent ambition that Zelensky and Ukraine have to join the European Union, to which Russia is almost equally hostile, although there are ways around that too. Hardest of all for Ukraine to swallow will be Russia’s blatant theft of Ukrainian territory, in complete disregard of the solemn international treaty it had signed to protect Ukraine’s borders.

The loss of Crimea in 2014 is something Ukraine may be forced to formally accept. And Russia clearly intends to keep the areas in eastern Ukraine that are already effectively under Russian control — and perhaps more.

In 1939, Joseph Stalin invaded Finland, which had once been part of the Russian empire. He was sure his troops would break through quickly — just as Putin thought about Ukraine in 2022. Stalin’s generals, who understandably feared for their lives, said he was right. And, of course, he wasn’t.

The Winter War dragged on until 1940, the Soviet army was humiliated, and Finland felt justifiable national pride in resisting a superpower. It has lost territory, because autocrats like Stalin and Putin need to come out of these things looking like they’ve won a victory. But Finland kept the most important and imperishable thing: its complete independence as a free and self-determined nation.

As things stand today, Ukraine — having repelled so many Russian attacks and made Putin’s forces look weak and ineffective — should be able to do that. Unless Putin’s armies manage to capture Kiev and many other parts, Ukraine will survive as a national entity, just like Finland in 1940.

Losing Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine would be a bitter, illegal and totally unfair loss. But Putin would have to start using much heavier weapons than he already does if he wants to come out on top. As things stand, in the third week of combat, no one can seriously doubt who will be the real winner of this war.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!