What to eat to maintain mental health?

There is no magic formula for having a healthy mind, but to maintain mental health it is essential to practice physical exercises, good nutrition and reading.

The notion of mental health and the importance given to it are two recent realities. Until recently, when people thought about health, we only referred to physical health, forgetting the mental problems.



Regarding food, fruits and vegetables are closely linked to people’s mental health.

Mental health friendly foods

fruits

Watermelon, papaya, tangerine, avocado, lemon, orange and banana.

vegetables

Dark green leaves are associated with a lower prevalence of depressive symptoms.

Honey

It can give us a feeling of pleasure and well-being, as it stimulates the production of serotonin, a hormone that also regulates mood.



oilseeds

It has a very important antioxidant called selenium, which also strengthens the immune system.

Fish

Tuna and salmon, in particular, contain an amino acid called tryptophan, which is important for synthesizing serotonin and promoting well-being, a feeling of relaxation, and stress reduction.

What is mental health?

A person’s Mental Health is related to how he reacts to the demands of life and how he harmonizes his desires, abilities, ambitions, ideas and emotions.

Being good with yourself and with others

Accept the demands of life

Knowing how to deal with good emotions and also with unpleasant ones, but that are part of life

Recognize your limits and seek help when needed

