WhatsApp: New audio update has been released

The specialized website WABetaInfo has found a novelty that will soon Whatsapp must release to its users. After releasing the new voicemail players in a beta update for the iOS web version, the messenger is enabling the same feature for beta testers on the Android system.

As the new tool, the user will be able to play an audio even when on a different screen. In other words, to hear the voice message, just press the player button and go to other sessions in the application, including other conversation windows.

Until then, if the user leaves a chat with audio playing, the message will automatically stop. The procedure is for the citizen to have more control over reproduction.

How to verify access to the new feature

To check if the news has reached you, just open a voice message in your app’s chat and then leave the page. If a new player bar appears, it means that the feature is enabled.

It is worth mentioning that the functionality is not limited to voice notes, but can also be applied to input and output audio files, which have received some changes recently.

New function is tested to combat fake news

O Whatsapp is trying a new feature aimed at combating the spread of fake news and mass-sharing messages such as ‘good morning’.

Recently, the application began to automatically identify forwarded messages more than four times, even though it was unable to identify its content due to end-to-end encryption.

new feature

The functionality is being tested in the beta version of Whatsapp. The objective is to combat misinformation, preventing the forwarding of the same message to several groups simultaneously.

Currently the user can share the same message in up to five groups. However, the intention is to reduce this limit to one, so that the user has to manually copy the message to perform the forwarding.

According to the information, the limit that the feature will impose should reach messenger users soon. However, the application should display the following message: “Forwarded messages can only be sent to a group chat”.

In summary, the fact that the person has to repeat the entire process of sending messages manually is expected to discourage the behavior of spreading fake news or inconvenient content.

According to Gizmodo’s Hemerson Brandão: “There is still no information on when the new rule will come into effect, but it is likely that it will be available before October, when the presidential election in Brazil takes place.”